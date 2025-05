FC Dallas got the job done on Wednesday in its first US Open Cup game of 2025. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us the pics.

You can find more of Daniel's work on Bluesky @dmphoto.bsky.social and on Instagram/Threads @daniel_m_photo.

Enjoy.

FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo (77) dribbles toward the box in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Ramiro (17) pressures the defense in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Kaick (55) attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

AV Alta FC defender Miguel Pajaro (26) tackles FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo (77) at the top of the box in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Lucho Acosta (10) blocks the opponent’s path in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington (23) dribbles across the field in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Lucho Acosta (10) passes at the top of the box in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington (23) takes an elbow to the face in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Ramiro (17) wins the header in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington (23) dribbles toward goal in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Kaick (55) stares down the opposition in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Lucho Acosta (10) turns the defender in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas celebrates the opening goal in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Show (21) assists the final goal in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Pedrinho (20) cuts inside in the US Open Cup match against AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)