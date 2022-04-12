Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: FC Dallas U15s vs FC Cincinnati, GA Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas U15s vs FC Cincinnati, GA Cup

The FC Dallas U15s took on FC Cincinnati’s “Pre-Academy” side in their 3rd game of the GA Cup on Monday night. The 0-1 loss didn’t help FCD’s chances of going through but the Daniel McCullough’s pics are awesome.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. He is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Cayne 20220411_dallascup_43593
Cayne Madhlangove (2) dribbles around a slide tackle in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Rinaldi 20220411_dallascup_43615
Vincent Rinaldi (18) dribbles through a slide tackle in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Molomo 20220411_dallascup_43626
Zach Molomo (9) heads the ball in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Miller 20220411_dallascup_43628
Brice Miller (15) chests the ball while dribbling toward goal in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Miller 20220411_dallascup_43634
Brice Miller (15) chips the ball in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Molomo 20220411_dallascup_43672
Zach Molomo (9) dribbles toward the endline in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
McCloud 20220411_dallascup_43703
Judah McCloud (3) passes into the attacking half in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Hernandez 20220411_dallascup_43803
Dylan Hernandez (13) cuts in toward goal in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center.(Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Molomo 20220411_dallascup_43815
Zach Molomo (9) stands up the FC Cincinnati player in the Generation Adidas Cup match on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Molomo 20220411_dallascup_43819
Zach Molomo (9) flicks the ball back in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Arboleda 20220411_dallascup_43196
Jeyden Arboleda (10) slides to keep possession in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Miller 20220411_dallascup_43199
Brice Miller (15) cuts back in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Nicholes 20220411_dallascup_43215
Myles Nicholes (4) dribbles upfield in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Molomo 20220411_dallascup_43284
Zach Molomo (9) pokes the ball loose in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cayne 20220411_dallascup_43331
Cayne Madhlangove (2) sends the ball into the box in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Hernandez 20220411_dallascup_43506
Dylan Hernandez (13) intercepts the ball in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Nicholes 20220411_dallascup_43512
Myles Nicholes (4) scans the field in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Mancia 20220411_dallascup_43519
Juan Mancia flicks the ball back toward goal in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cayne 20220411_dallascup_43534
Cayne Madhlangove (2) splits the defenders in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

