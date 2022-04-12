Match Photos: FC Dallas U15s vs FC Cincinnati, GA Cup

The FC Dallas U15s took on FC Cincinnati’s “Pre-Academy” side in their 3rd game of the GA Cup on Monday night. The 0-1 loss didn’t help FCD’s chances of going through but the Daniel McCullough’s pics are awesome.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. He is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Cayne Madhlangove (2) dribbles around a slide tackle in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Vincent Rinaldi (18) dribbles through a slide tackle in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Zach Molomo (9) heads the ball in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brice Miller (15) chests the ball while dribbling toward goal in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brice Miller (15) chips the ball in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Zach Molomo (9) dribbles toward the endline in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Judah McCloud (3) passes into the attacking half in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dylan Hernandez (13) cuts in toward goal in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center.(Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Zach Molomo (9) stands up the FC Cincinnati player in the Generation Adidas Cup match on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Zach Molomo (9) flicks the ball back in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jeyden Arboleda (10) slides to keep possession in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brice Miller (15) cuts back in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Myles Nicholes (4) dribbles upfield in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Zach Molomo (9) pokes the ball loose in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Cayne Madhlangove (2) sends the ball into the box in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dylan Hernandez (13) intercepts the ball in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Myles Nicholes (4) scans the field in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Juan Mancia flicks the ball back toward goal in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Cayne Madhlangove (2) splits the defenders in the Generation Adidas Cup match against FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy on April 11, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)