FCD at Dallas Cup 2022 – Sunday Fun Day

I came back into town in time to catch the FC Dallas U19s at the Cotton Bowl against Tigres. FCD fell 3-2 to the Mexican side.

Overall Thoughts

I can’t tell you about this specific Tigres side, but I’ve never seen a bad Tigres side at Dallas Cup. They are in fact 2-time Defending Super Group Champions.

That makes this a pretty solid performance by FC Dallas. It’s always important to remember this side is “missing” Ricardo Pepi (2003), Justin Che (2003), Dante Sealy (2003), Collin Smith (2003), Jonathan Gomez (2003), Santiago Ferreira (2004), and Antonio Carrera (2004) for various reasons.

Tigres had more possession but FC Dallas got some chances and two goals on counterattacks and set pieces.

Lineup

FCD’s U19 XI vs Tigres at Dallas Cup in the Cotton Bowl, April 10, 2022.

Subs who came into the game:

12 Jordan Jones

26 Michael Morales

19 Jalen Belong

22 Cristian Gallo

18 Timothy Ospina

Player Notes

By the time FCD kids hit the U19s, I’ve seen them quite a few times and no one really changed my views on them today.

Bowen McCloud who just recently joined FCD from the Chicago Fire. His Brother Judah is a U15 and has joined FCD as well.

Alejandro Araneda (California United Strikers FC) is under contract to North Texas SC as is the keeper Felipe (Sao Paulo FC).

Diego Hernandez, a player I really like I’m sure you all know, looks to not yet be 100% following the car accident he was involved in back in January. He’s missing a little pop and activity to his movement and only plays half the game.

Tarick Scott stood out, which isn’t surprising, given his play for North Texas SC.

Slade Starnes has come a long way in the last couple of years. Can’t wait to see what he does in college at Furman.

Academy U17s (GA Cup)

Starting XI: Aaron Salinas, Nighte Pickering, Malachi Molina, Nolan Norris, Nayrobi Vargas, Kristian Kelley, Mason Grimm, Tate Jones, Jared Aguilar, Anthony Ramirez, and Gabriel Brandon.

Won 1-0 after Salinas saved a PK near the end of the game. Then Pickering converted a PK for Dallas less than a minute later.

Academy U15s (GA Cup)

Starting XI: Blake Wheeler, Cayne Madhlangove, Judah McCloud, Miles Nicholes, Michael Cortellessa, Jeyden Arboleda, Saul Guzman, Brice Miller, Bryce Outman, Vincent Rinaldi, and Dylan Hernandez

Won 1-0 on a PK conversion by Brice Miller. Miller is quickly turning into a big occasion player.

Dylan Hernandez (from unknown) and Judah McCloud (from Chicago Fire) are two new players.

Academy U13s

The U13s opened with a 0-3 loss to Sporting California Arsenal FC 2009. A spy sent me their starting lineup.

FC Dallas U13s starting XI from game one of the 2022 Dallas Cup.

FCD U13s (left) in game one of the 2022 Dallas Cup.