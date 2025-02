The Trinity picked up its first loss of 2025 on Saturday and Daniel McCullough was there to bring us some pics. Enjoy.

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Chioma Ubogagu (14) dribbles across the box in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Cyera Hintzen (13) sends the ball across the box in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Chioma Ubogagu (14) sprints toward the end line in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Tamara Bolt (16) stretches to save the ball in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Chioma Ubogagu (14) dribbles through the defense in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Deborah Abiodun (6) directs teammates in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfield Gracie Brian (17) intercepts the ball in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) sprints toward the opposing goalie in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sealey Strawn (12) shoots in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) brings down the loose ball in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Cyera Hintzen (13) crosses the ball, while under pressure, in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Deborah Abiodun (6) commits a foul in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Cyera Hintzen (13) receives the ball in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Lexi Missimo (10) flicks the ball upfield in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) shoots toward goal in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Lexi Missimo (10) scans the field in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Amber Brooks (22) heads the ball into the box in the USL Super League match against Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)