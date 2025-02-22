Spokane upsets Trinity, dealing first loss of 2025

Dallas started strong in the first 10 minutes, earning four corner kicks and dominating possession. The Dallas side faded when they failed to score and never controlled the match earning their first loss of 2025 falling to Spokane Zephyr FC 1-0 in front of 1,662 at the Cotton Bowl.

In the 6th minute, Chioma Ubogagu came close to scoring, followed by a shot from Sealy Strawn a minute later. Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey was the standout performer for Spokane, making five crucial saves early in the half to keep Dallas’s potent offense from scoring.

That early momentum from Dallas faded quickly. Unforced turnovers and poorly timed passes plagued Dallas the whole match. Kate Murray gave Spokane the lead in the 15th minute, getting past Dallas goalkeeper Madison White.

“I thought we started the game well. I thought we had the momentum,” said Coach Trinity Pauline MacDonald after the game. “I think we failed to take opportunities and then the momentum shifted in favor of Spokane, and they were able to capitalize. That’s the difference at this top level.”

Dallas’ leading scorer, Allie Thornton, nearly found the equalizer in the 38th minute, but Hisey came up with a big time save to deny Thornton’s long-range shot.

Spokane missed on a golden chance to double their lead just before halftime, but the shot sailed way over the crossbar. Dallas poured on the pressure in the final moments of the first half but couldn’t break through.

Dallas made just one change at halftime, bringing on Tamara Bolt for Strawn but their midfield struggles continued. Camryn Lancaster made her professional and club debut in the 67th minute, replacing Thornton.

After the 60th minute, Spokane were content to sit on their lead, frustrating Dallas who continued to search for an equalizer. Ubogagu almost found Cyera Hintzen with a cross, but Hisey intercepted it. In stoppage time, Jenny Danielsson had a last-minute chance to equalize, but Hisey made a crucial save, pushing the shot over the crossbar to deny Dallas a draw.

“I’m just disappointed honestly,” Hintzen said. “I thought we started off strong and once they got the goal, we kind of shut down. We need to pick it up when that happens.”

The Trinity dominated the possession battle 61% to 39% and finished with more shots on target in the loss.

Dallas has a 2-week break before facing Brooklyn on March 8 at the Cotton Bowl.