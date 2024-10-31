Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year

Major League Soccer has awarded FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes the 2024 MLS Save of the Year for his double Penalty Kick save during their match against the LA Galaxy in the 31st minute on May 29th, 2024.

Maarten Paes ridiculous double save is MLS' Save of the Year 🧱



(via @FCDallas) pic.twitter.com/7p3g01OvCP — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 30, 2024

Paes initially blocked Gabriel Pec’s first penalty shot, but the ball rebounded, allowing Pec a second attempt. With a quick reaction, Paes made another remarkable save. The LA Galaxy went for a third shot but were eventually flagged for offsides.

All-Time MLS Save of the Year Winners

Season Player – TeamPlayer – Team Save 2024 Maarten Paes – FC Dallas 5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 31st min 2023 Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati 5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min 2022 Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC 7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min 2021 Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th min 2020 Eloy Room – Columbus Crew 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min 2019 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min 2018 Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min 2017 Brad Guzan – Atlanta United 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min 2016 Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min 2015 Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min 2014 Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min 2013 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min 2012 Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min 2011 Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th min 2010 Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min 2009 Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo FC 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min

Every Maarten Paes save in 2024 just because we can. pic.twitter.com/Tm21bA0ajt — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 31, 2024