Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year

Major League Soccer has awarded FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes the 2024 MLS Save of the Year for his double Penalty Kick save during their match against the LA Galaxy in the 31st minute on May 29th, 2024.

Paes initially blocked Gabriel Pec’s first penalty shot, but the ball rebounded, allowing Pec a second attempt. With a quick reaction, Paes made another remarkable save. The LA Galaxy went for a third shot but were eventually flagged for offsides.

All-Time MLS Save of the Year Winners

SeasonPlayer – TeamPlayer – TeamSave
2024Maarten Paes – FC Dallas5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 31st min
2023Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min
2022Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min
2021Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th min
2020Eloy Room – Columbus Crew11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min
2019Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min
2018Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min
2017Brad Guzan – Atlanta United10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min
2016Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min
2015Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min
2014Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min
2013Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min
2012Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min
2011Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th min
2010Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min
2009Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo FC4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *