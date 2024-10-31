Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year

Major League Soccer has awarded FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes the 2024 MLS Save of the Year for his double Penalty Kick save during their match against the LA Galaxy in the 31st minute on May 29th, 2024.
Paes initially blocked Gabriel Pec’s first penalty shot, but the ball rebounded, allowing Pec a second attempt. With a quick reaction, Paes made another remarkable save. The LA Galaxy went for a third shot but were eventually flagged for offsides.
All-Time MLS Save of the Year Winners
|Season
|Player – TeamPlayer – Team
|Save
|2024
|Maarten Paes – FC Dallas
|5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 31st min
|2023
|Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati
|5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min
|2022
|Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC
|7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min
|2021
|Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC
|9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th min
|2020
|Eloy Room – Columbus Crew
|11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min
|2019
|Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake
|8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min
|2018
|Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC
|7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min
|2017
|Brad Guzan – Atlanta United
|10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min
|2016
|Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC
|5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min
|2015
|Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers
|8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min
|2014
|Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls
|9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min
|2013
|Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake
|8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min
|2012
|Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake
|4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min
|2011
|Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC
|10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th min
|2010
|Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC
|4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min
|2009
|Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo FC
|4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min