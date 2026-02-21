Looking ahead at FC Dallas for 2026 – three things of three things

I wanted to take a quick look ahead at what we might expect in 2026 with FC Dallas. Rather than just blathering on, I decided to break this up into three things of three things.

Really, that’s nine things, but nine things isn’t my bit, three things is.

3 Things I’m Looking Forward To

1. Logan Farrington Breakout Season

I said this on the podcast, but I think we’re looking at a breakout season by Logan Farrington.

Yes, he’s been good, but this is the first year he comes in as a lock starter. Peter Musa attracts attention, Farrington is good at getting assists, and Herman Johansson should connect with Farrington well.

I’m predicting 10 and 10 from Farrington. 10 goals and 10 assists. Let’s go.

2. A Full Season of Cappis

Christian Cappis was quite a nice addition late in 2025. He was part of the turnaround over the final third (post Lucho Acosta). In 9 starts, Cappis – who is a box-to-box 8 – grabbed 2 assists. Take that out over 34 games, and he’s in the 6-7 area. That’s solid from a linking mid.

But it’s the linking that’s the most important part of his game. The connective tissue this team needs in midfield. He helps FCD get through the middle, often in a serious hurry. Playing those outlet passes that let FCD release, break, and counter. It’s critical in the FCD system.

Christian Cappis plays a leading pass in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

3. Dogs, Warriors, or Whatever You Want to Call It

Eric Quill‘s teams, if they have one thing in common, is grit. They fight, battle, and don’t quit. You can count on them to show up and bring the effort.

Last year, Quill used the word “warriors” a lot. Then he hit us with “a bunch of dogs” in the season-opening press conference.

Whatever you call it, it makes for a fun team to cheer for.

3 Things I think are a Problem

1. Bad Building From the Back

Look, we all know Quill would like to build out of the back. But right now, this team stinks at it. We saw it in the limited preseason games. Michael Collodi in net has nice feet, Osaze Ughoghide is solid, and Cappis can link. But with Nolan Norris not starting, the passing from the back is collectively pretty poor.

Hopefully, Herman Johansson can help.

2. One Designated Player

We all know why FCD is sitting on its open DP spot. They explained it, but it was obvious beforehand anyway. But that doesn’t mean we have to like it. And it might get worse, depending on what happens with Petar Musa.

In this league, game-changing talent matters. FCD handcuffing the start of the season, when Coach Quill said they have to pile up points, is an issue.

FCD may have cut off its nose to spite its face.

Petar Musa takes a selfie with some fans after the FC Dallas game against LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

3. The Janky Schedule

It’s not just the gap in the schedule because of the World Cup. That alone will cause a massive disruption in the season, almost making it two different sections, like an Apertura and Clausura. Nor is it the League Cup making FCD play big games coming out of the break.

The biggest issue is the long road trip to the middle coming out of said break, including those Leagues Cup games

FC Dallas will play nine consecutive regular-season road matches during Toyota Stadium renovations, the longest stretch in club history. Starting on May 16, Los Toros won’t see home grass again until September 5th.

Plus, two Leagues Cup games, including the “home” game against Chivas that isn’t going to be played at Toyota Stadium, it seems.

Better get those MLS points early.

3 Things That Need to Change

1. Just One 6

The FCD midfield currently has two sixes in it – Ramiro and Kaick – and a linking 8 – Christian Cappis. That needs to change. Sure, those three will do the work, put in the miles, and make it really hard to play against. But that’s not enough.

At a minimum, either Ramiro or Kaick needs to sit in favor of another 8. That would give the team an actual single pivot 6 with a double 8 look. Or perhaps even better, drop one of them for a more 10-like player, shifting Cappis into a double pivot with the 6 and getting the more traditional pure 3-5-2 with a point playmaker in front of a 6/8 combo.

Could that 10 be Patrickson Delgado, the man who finished 2025 in that spot? The newly signed Joaquín Valiente? Or do we have to wait for a DP 10 post World Cup?

Patrickson Delgado races for the ball in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

2. U22 Improvement

So far, the FC Dallas U22 Initiatives haven’t paid off enough. That has to get better.

The U22s are a key way to build and improve a roster. Hell, FCD gave up a DP to get an extra one and $2 mil GAM.

Kaick has started more than expected and been servicable. Arguably the best U22.

Patrickson Delgado has shown flashes but has been dropped as the 10. Always in and out of the XI.

Enes Sali has been bad enough that he’s played just 1 game and been loaded out twice.

Geovane Jesus was showing flashes, then blew out his knee and missed two seasons… and has yet to come back as we enter a third.

And while Ran Binyamin has some intriguing qualities, he just got here and hasn’t done squat yet.

The U22 production and value has to get better.

3. Play Some Kids

I think the heavy load of U22s, has done one other piece of damage to the club, limited the opportunities for kids, Homegrowns in particular, to come through and get playing time.

The Academy pipe is the DNA of this club. The last homegrown breakthrough was Tanner Tessmann, and he was sold back at the end of 2022.

Norris, for one, needs to become a starter soon. Diego Garcia seemed primed last year for some PT, but may have lost out to Caleb Swann this winter for those chances. And both of them will likely lose out to Delgado, Binyamin, or Valiente. Josh Torquato, who started out well last year, saw multiple players come in this winter who can take his minutes.

Only Michael Collodi has proven himself as a homegrown, and that has been in just 10 starts.

Come on, FC Dallas, play the kids.