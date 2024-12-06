John Gall returns to head North Texas SC, signs new two-year contract

North Texas SC has announced the return of John Gall to the head coach position from a stint as interim assistant coach for FC Dallas. Gall has signed a two-year contract with North Texas SC through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my time at my home club. It’s been quite the journey for me and the goal is as clear: to develop players who are winners. I am determined to keep pushing forward, to continue to grow, and do all that I can for the players and the club. The experiences I gained last season, from leading the second team and then assisting with the first team, allow me to prove to myself and my value as a coach. I’m so appreciative of ownership and management for the trust they have in me.” Returning North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall

Gall’s coaching staff will be announced at a later time.

Gall joined North Texas SC as an assistant coach for the 2023 campaign. He was promoted to interim head coach on July 17, 2023, and officially named the club’s fourth head coach on Nov. 16, 2023. In 2024,

Gall led North Texas to a 7-1-4 record before stepping in as interim assistant coach for FC Dallas on June 11, 2024.

“It is great to have John back with NTSC. He is a fantastic coach and was a pivotal part of our success last season as he laid the foundation for our championship run. The alignment and cohesion from Academy to first team has never been stronger, this is going to be a great thing for the development of our players.” North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny

Gall joined the FC Dallas organization in 2015 as the FC Dallas Youth Boys Director of Coaching. Prior to joining FC Dallas, he was head coach of Marcus High School’s boys soccer team in Flower Mound from 2001-16. The Marauders won back-to-back state titles in 2007-08 under Gall.

Gall holds a USSF A, UEFA A, and UEFA Elite Youth A coaching licenses.

Head Coach Details

Full Name: John Gall

Pronunciation: (Gall; “rhymes with ball”)

Hometown: Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

John Gall’s Coaching History

Marcus High School boys’ head coach (2001-16)

FC Dallas Boys Director of Coaching (2015)

FC Dallas U12 head coach (2016)

FC Dallas Academy U13 head coach (2017-19)

FC Dallas Academy U19 head coach (2020-22)

North Texas SC assistant coach (2023)

North Texas SC interim head coach (2023)

North Texas SC head coach (2024)

FC Dallas interim assistant coach (2024)

North Texas SC Head Coach History

Eric Quill (2019-21)

Pa-Modou Kah (2022)

Javier Cano (2023)

John Gall (interim 2023)

John Gall (2024)

Michel Garbini (interim 2024)

John Gall (2025)