Jasmine Hamid named USL Super League Player of the Week

Her performance and goal against Sporting JAX earned the fan-voted award for Week 13.

Jasmine Hamid was named the USL Super League Player of the Week for Week 13 on Tuesday for her goal in Dallas Trinity‘s 1-1 draw with Sporting JAX at the Cotton Bowl. The fan-voted award is new to the league this fall.

Hamid’s goal came from the press. In the 24th minute, Camryn Lancaster won the ball in Jacksonville’s half, LJ Moore moved it to Sofia Cedeño, and Cedeño slipped Hamid through. She took it around keeper Jamie Gerstenberg and rolled it into an empty net.

Hamid put three shots on target in her 79 minutes, completed 11 of her 12 passes and beat her defender on three of her four dribbles. She also worked back, with two interceptions and a blocked shot, before Onyeka Gamero replaced her in the 79th minute.

It was her fifth goal of the fall, one more than Seven Castain for the team lead. It was also the 18th of her regular-season Super League career, which puts her level with Carolina’s Mia Corbin for fifth on the league’s all-time list.

Jasmine Hamid’s 5th goal of the season vs Sporting JAX earns her Team of the Week honors (Courtesy: Peacock)

Hamid opened the fall playing up top for Lee Nguyen before moving back out wide, where she has played most of her career. She scored in three straight matches in September and was named to the league’s Team of the Month for that month.

Her first Super League honors came at Fort Lauderdale United, where she signed for the inaugural 2024-25 season. She was the league’s Player of the Month in December 2024 and February 2025, and scored a club-record 13 goals there before moving to Dallas in April.

The point against Jacksonville lifted Dallas into fourth place on 15 points, one ahead of reigning champion Lexington SC, with three matches left.

Dallas visits Tampa Bay Sun FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.