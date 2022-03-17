International teams return to Dallas Cup – first four teams for 2022 Super Group

The Dallas Cup, the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in the United States, has announced the first four international competitors for the 2022 Super Group. Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey, along with the youth national teams for Panama and El Salvador have accepted invitations to the elite bracket.

In total, more than 230 teams, representing 14 countries, will compete in the 2022 Dallas Cup this April.

Due to the pandemic, the 2019 tournament was the last to feature a Super Group and international participants.

Having won in 2018 (1-0 over Arsenal) and 2019 (2-1 over Villarreal), Tigres is attempting to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Group titles since the elite bracket was formed in 1990.

Monterrey has won a Dallas Cup record 16 championship titles across all age groups, but not the Super Group. In 2019, Rayados reached the SG semi-finals for the third consecutive year but fell short against the Tigres. Monterrey also lost the 2017 Super Group final to FC Dallas when your hometown club became just the second US team to win the Super Group after the Dallas Texans accomplished it back in 2006.

With the inclusion of youth national teams for Panama and El Salvador, the 2022 Dallas Cup will be the 15th tournament to feature a youth national team. Costa Rica was the last national team to hoist the “Boot and Ball” when they claimed the U19 title back in 2014.

The 2022 Dallas Cup is set to kick off on April 10 and will feature Boys’ Under-12-Under 19 divisions.

The second annual Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay, featuring Girls Under-15-Under-19 divisions will be running concurrently.

