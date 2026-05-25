Ian Charles of North Texas SC called up for Puerto Rico

North Texas SC defender Ian Charles has been called up by Puerto Rico for a game against Saudi Arabia on June 5th. The match is scheduled for a 6 pm CT kick-off at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Saudi Arabia is ranked 61st in the world, while Puerto Rico is No. 156.

An FCD Academy product, Charles played one season at UCLA – most of which he missed with injury – before signing with North Texas SC earlier this year. Nominally a defender, Charles can play center and outside on the back line, but he is most often deployed by NTSC coach John Gall as a 6.