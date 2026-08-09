Hamid strikes twice at TCU as Trinity closes preseason unbeaten

A false-nine look and a mid-match reshape produced both Trinity goals for Jasmine Hamid at Garvey-Rosenthal, and Dallas finished three preseason matches having conceded just once.

Dallas Trinity FC beat host TCU 2-1 on Saturday at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, closing the preseason behind a fluid front line and a pair of goals from Jasmine Hamid. The friendly was open to the public and carried no official result. It ran under college rules, with a countdown clock that stopped on dead balls and TCU using college substitution allowances, while Trinity kept to standard association rules.

Conditions favored the hosts early. The temperature sat at 96 degrees under full sun at kickoff, and only after dark, once a strong breeze moved in, did Dallas take over. Trinity again wore black kits without numbers. TCU debuted a new white kit.

TCU’s new white kit, debuted in a preseason friendly vs Dallas Trinity FC – August 8, 2026 -Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium (via TCU Soccer, Twitter/X)

A front line that kept moving

Trinity started in a 4-1-2-3 that rarely held its shape in possession. Drew Coomans pushed forward into a double pivot alongside Aria Nagai, and Sydney Cheesman slid out to the right of a back three whenever Dallas advanced. Jamie Shepherd and Sofia Cedeño ran forward underneath the striker, with Hamid operating as a false nine and drifting toward Seven Castain on the right.

The club listed the left forward only as a Trialist and did not release a name. Without confirmation from Dallas, 3rd Degree’s read is that she resembles Bay FC forward Onyeka Gamero. Gamero is currently under contract with NWSL’s Bay FC.

Onyeka Gamero (via Bay FC) TCU vs Dallas Trinity FC – August 8, 2026 -Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

After the first-half hydration break, the plan shifted. Coomans climbed the right flank in attack while Carissa Boeckmann stepped into midfield next to Nagai. Hamid moved right to share the top line with Castain inside her, stacking four attackers ahead of two advancing midfielders.

The change opened the scoring. Shepherd carried into the box and slipped the ball to Hamid, who beat her marker and finished into the top-left corner for a 1-0 lead.

The break, and a second Hamid finish

At halftime, TCU aired a highlight package welcoming back alumni Camryn Lancaster and Castain, both of whom played their college soccer in Fort Worth. Dallas made changes of its own. Maddy Anderson took over in goal for Neeku Purcell, who had turned in several first-half saves, the best a firm punch clear off a TCU corner. Cyera Hintzen replaced Nagai, and Boeckmann dropped into the No. 6 to restore the original shape.

Around the midpoint of the second half, a poor attempt to play out of the back gave the ball away, and TCU’s Hannah Harms punished it to level the match at 1-1. The response came quickly. Hamid turned a defender near the top-left of the box and slotted home for her second, putting Dallas back in front at 2-1.

From there the evening cooled, and Dallas leaned in, pinning TCU back and hunting a third.

Lancaster, a Mansfield native, entered for Cedeño and played as a lone No. 10, with Boeckmann and Shepherd behind her as a double pivot. Ally Cook and Felicia Knox followed for Hamid and Shepherd, Cook leading the line and Knox anchoring midfield. Juliet Moore came on for the trialist in the closing minutes, with Coomans and Hintzen swapping flanks as Dallas saw out the result.

TCU vs Dallas Trinity FC – August 8, 2026 -Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

The numbers reflected the second half. Dallas finished with 22 shots to TCU’s 7 and an 8-2 edge in corners. The win moved Trinity to three preseason matches without a loss, a run that includes a 1-0 result at SMU earlier in the week and leaves the club having conceded a single goal across the three.

Who was missing

Lexi Missimo did not play and was not present, a notable absence on a day when Dallas cycled several players through attacking-midfield roles.

Chioma Ubogagu was at training in street clothes as she recovers from ACL surgery, which the club is documenting through its If/Then STEM partnership. Heather Stainbrook, Lauren Flynn, and Wayna Balata logged no preseason minutes and were not present this evening. We do not have an official status on any of the three yet.

Rajanna Reed, announced as a signing earlier in the week, will miss the entire season after suffering an ACL injury in training, per the club.

Chioma Ubogagu was in attendance but did not participate in team activities – TCU vs Dallas Trinity FC – August 8, 2026 -Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

The Golden Girls open the USL Super League season at home next Saturday, August 15, against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. A 3rd Degree match and season preview follows later this week.