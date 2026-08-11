Dallas Trinity’s Lexi Missimo joins Olympique de Marseille on season-long loan

Dallas Trinity FC‘s most recognizable attacking talent is bound for the French top flight. The club confirmed Tuesday that Lexi Missimo has been loaned to Olympique de Marseille‘s women’s side, Les Marseillaises, for the 2026-27 season; a deal running through June 30, 2027, pending league and federation approval. It is the first European move of the 23-year-old midfielder’s young professional career.

Lexi Missimo on loan to Marseille wearing the #8 shirt (via Les Marseillaises, X)

Marseille unveiled the signing with a video of Missimo pulling on the No. 8 shirt — she wore No. 10 in Dallas — draped in an American flag. “Prête à marquer Marseille de son empreinte,” the club wrote, or “ready to leave her mark on Marseille.” The Marseillaises praised her as “offensive, modern and athletic,” citing “passing quality, finishing and verticality” as a profile that “enriches Nicolas Chabot’s collective.”

Trinity framed the move as a developmental step. “This is an exciting opportunity for Lexi to continue her development in a new and highly competitive environment,” sporting director Brian Corcoran said.

First-team manager Lee Nguyễn added: “Moving to a new country and adapting to a different style of play will challenge her in important ways.”

Lexi Missimo joins Dallas Trinity FC, January 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

Missimo joined Dallas Trinity in January 2025 and announced herself immediately, scoring four minutes into her professional debut against Tampa Bay Sun FC. A product of Solar Soccer Club, she starred at the University of Texas — 56 goals, 64 assists and 176 points across 89 appearances — and was the 2023 TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Year before turning professional. In February 2026 she earned a call into a U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team training camp.

Her destination is one of France’s most storied clubs. Les Marseillaises compete in the Première Ligue, France’s top division, and enter the campaign under Chabot, who took charge of the women’s side this offseason in succession to Corinne Diacre.