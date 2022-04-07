FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL U15 Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

And the last FC Dallas team in the Dallas Cup is the FCDY U15 ECRL side.
If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FCD Youth ECNL RL U15s (2007)
Coach: Danielle Sewell
Bracket B: Solar SC ECNL 07, Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL 07, Fallas Town FC 07 Punisher
FCDY ECNL RL U15 (2007) plays in the ECNL Regional League Texas Conference and are currently in 1st Place with a 12-4-2 record and a +22 goal differential.
FCDY ECNl RL U15s Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|1
|Addison Huber
|G
|2007
|3
|Payton Hayes
|M
|2007
|4
|Addison Hunt
|G
|2007
|5
|Katarina Soto
|M
|2007
|6
|Jane Blalack
|M
|2007
|7
|Toral Jena
|M/D
|2007
|8
|Isabel Tanner
|M/D
|2007
|11
|Sarah Humphries
|D
|2007
|13
|Gianna Wilbur
|F
|2007
|14
|Brooklyn Stilson
|F
|2007
|15
|Arianna Johnson
|D
|2007
|16
|Emma Taylor
|N
|2007
|17
|Aliyah Diaz
|M
|2007
|18
|Emily Teterud
|M
|2007
|19
|Chloe Bryant
|F
|2007
|22
|Natalia Rivera Lorenzo
|M
|2007
|23
|Halle Garpa
|M
|2007
FCDY ECNl RL U15s Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|10 am
|Solar SC ECNL 07
|Toyota 9
|April 10
|Noon
|Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL 07
|Toyota 11
|April 11
|4 pm
|Fallas Town FC 07 Punisher
|Toyota 9
Awesome team pic.