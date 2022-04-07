FC Dallas Youth 07 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

And finally, in the youngest girls, age bracket in the Dallas Cup – U15s – FC Dallas has two teams. Again we start with the top ECNL side.
FCD Youth 07 ECNL
Coach: Matthew Grubb and Chris Ring
Bracket A: Solar SC ECNL 08 U14, DKSC 07 ECNL, Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL RL 07
FCDY 07 ECNL is, like all the rest of the ECNL team, in the Texas Conference. They are in 2nd place on a 12-2-1 record with a +30 Goal Differential.
FCDY 07 ECNL Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Notes
|0
|Shelby Coleman
|2007
|G
|1
|Aviana Gutierrez
|2007
|G
|3
|Samira Minor
|2007
|6
|Holly Storer
|2007
|7
|Tessa Arreola
|2007
|Mexico U15 National Team.
|8
|Isabella Martinez
|2007
|9
|Ahnali Quinn
|2007
|10
|Isabelle Traub
|2007
|11
|Kiara Gilmore
|2007
|12
|Margaret Welsh
|2007
|13
|Nadia Ortiz
|2007
|16
|Ryleigh Wood
|2007
|19
|Delaney Kurtz
|2007
|21
|Marily Garza Contreras
|2007
|23
|Charli Harris
|2007
|25
|Landrie Ralph
|2007
|28
|Natalie Hernandez
|2007
|29
|Ava Haley
|2007
|51
|Brooke Howard
|2007
|71
|Nylah Norris
|2008
|I believe this is Nolan Norris’ sister. Invited to 2008 US YNT ID center back in March.
FCDY 07 ECNL Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|Noon
|Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL RL 07
|Toyota 11
|April 10
|10 am
|DKSC 07 ECNL
|Toyota 13
|April 11
|Noon
|Solar SC ECNL 08
|Toyota 14