FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 2025 playoffs game 2 – game info and lineup prediction

“They outplayed us in every phase of the game. They were obviously very motivated, and from what happened last week, they beat us, and we have to bounce back, and we have to be better. We can’t do this. But we got humbled tonight.” FC Dallas Coach Eric Quill after game 1

Well, that wasn’t so good. We, and many others, called game one the most comprehensive loss in franchise history. And that wasn’t said with hyperbole. As Coach Quill said, FCD got outplayed in every phase of the game.

Game two of the best-of-three series is on Saturday night in Frisco at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm. Reminder, there are no ties or overtime. If the game is even at the end of regulation, they go straight to PKs. There has to be a winner of this game.

7th in the West FC Dallas (44 points, 11-12-11) hosts 2nd in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (63 points, 18-7-9).

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez, Jesus Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

None.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Sam Adekugbe – Achilles (Out)

Sebastian Schonlau – Achilles (Out)

Ranko Veselinović – Knee (Out)

Brian White – Hamstring (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With a loss like game one, honestly, anything could happen with the lineup. You could draw names out of a hat, and it would be as likely as anything. But I have a few ideas.

I think the 3-5-2 is too important to locking down the defense to abandon it now. So I’ll start with that.

Logan Farrington has to be back in. Obviously.

Quill seems very concerned about the pace of Ali Ahmed at left wing, so, in this prediction, I’ll put Shaq Moore over there at right wingback even though I think he’s FCD’s 2nd best center back right now. That also lets me shift Ramio inside – to help with possession and marking Thomas Müller – and drop Kaick, who was overmatched last game.

Since Patrickson Delgado is off the injured list, he’s in. He’s too important. I wasn’t very optimistic he would be available; I’m still not. I’ll be surprised if he actually plays. But since he’s not on the injured list, he’s in. If he can’t go, just plug in your favorite central mid. Kaick, Sebastian Lletget, Diego Garcia, maybe even Paxton Pomykal? Ok, probably Kaick.

My last bit is the interesting part. This is where I roll the dice and take a chance:

I’m putting Nolan Norris in at left center back. The kid is smart, a good defender, and he can do the slide left thing that lets Bernie Kamungo release forward. But most importantly, he’s better than Lalas Abubakar with the ball at his feet: touch, dribble, and pass. FCD struggled to even put together a simple pass or two. Norris can help with that.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction for game two, FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, November 1, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Maarten Paes

Anderson Julio

Sebastian Lletget

Paxton Pomykal

Sam Sarver

Josh Torquato

Lalas Abubakar

Pedrinho

Kaick

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, game two, FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Tori Penso

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt

4TH OFFICIAL: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: David Barrie

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

More Game Info

FCD vs. VAN all-time : 12-11-9 (130 goals scored, 140 goals conceded)

: 12-11-9 (130 goals scored, 140 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN away: 4-7-6 (16 goals scored, 21 goals conceded)

FCD went on an eight-game unbeaten streak from Aug. 9 – Oct. 11, 2025.

Vancouver has a record of 4W-1L-3D in Frisco dating back to July 2017.

Dallas has gone five straight games at home without a loss.

In all competitions, the Whitecaps extended their club-record goals scored in a season to 97, further eclipsing the mark of 91 set in 1988, while recording their 17th clean sheet.

Dallas has scored in 12 consecutive matches dating back to July 16, including ten straight at Toyota Stadium since June 25.

Dallas is 6-7-0 in one-goal games.

Christian Cappis played for Caps head coach Jesper Sørensen at Brøndby IF (’23-’24).

Dallas is 4-10-8 when conceding first and has scored 24 first-half goals and 28 second-half goals.

Dallas is 2-5-4 when trailing at halftime.

Dallas has led at halftime in ten games, posting a 7-2-1 record.

Dallas ranks fifth in MLS in aerial challenges won (482) and is first in clearances (312).

The Burn is 22nd in MLS in xG (51.75).

Petar Musa scored 34 goals across two seasons – the most in club history over a two-season span. He also has 18 goals in 2025 – which tied the FCD single-season franchise record and is tied for fourth-most in MLS this season.

Anderson Julio recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 35.28 kph (21.92 mph), ranking No. 39 in MLS.

Petar Musa and Sebastien Ibeagha are eighth in MLS with 85 aerial challenges won. Ibeagha is also tied for 11th in clearances (52).

If necessary, the third and final match of the series will be played at BC Place on Friday, November 7.