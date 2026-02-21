FC Dallas vs Toronto FC, Feb. 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“It’s go time!” Izzy Mandelbaum

So off we go into the 2026 MLS season. Coach Eric Quill has his team ready to go with just a couple of additions for 2026. First up is Toronto FC.

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC, Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Callum Williams, Calen Carr

– Apple TV Spanish: Sergio Ruiz

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

None

Toronto FC

Theo Corbeanu – Knee (Out)

Adisa De Rosario – Hand (Out)

Nicksoen Gomis – Achilles (Out)

Deandre Kerr – Adductor (Out)

Zane Monlouis – Adductor (Out)

Matheus Pereira – Groin (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

It’s a pretty basic prediction at this point; it’s the XI Coach Eric Quill used the last few games out in spring. training.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction vs Toronto FC, February 21, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Anderson Julio

Nolan Norris

Patrickson Delgado

Sam Sarver

Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Ran Binyamin

Ricky Louis

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee : Timothy Ford

: Timothy Ford Assistant Referees : Adam Garner, Eric Weisbrod

: Adam Garner, Eric Weisbrod 4th Official : Lorenzo Hernandez

: Lorenzo Hernandez VAR: Greg Dopke

Greg Dopke Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD vs. TOR all-time : 11-3-6 (31 goals scored, 22 goals conceded)

: 11-3-6 (31 goals scored, 22 goals conceded) FCD vs. TOR home: 8-0-3 (22 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi became the second FC Dallas Homegrown GK to appear in MLS (after Jesse Gonzalez, 2015) and the first to record a clean sheet and win in his debut.

Petar Musa had 25 goal contributions in 2025 – tied for third-most in club history in a single season.

FC Dallas holds an 8-0-3 all-time regular-season home record against Toronto, the goals scored favoring Dallas 22-10 at home.

Kenny Cooper Jr. leads Dallas with six goals against Toronto.

Dallas’ record in season-opening games is 15-5-10.

Dallas’ record in season-opening games at home is 13-5-9.

Current Toronto FC defender Walker Zimmerman was drafted by FC Dallas in 2013 and appeared for the Hoops 110 times, scoring eight goals and assisting two.

Since joining MLS as an expansion club in 2007, Toronto has begun its regular season on the road in 18 of 19 seasons, with the club’s lone season opener at home coming against the Columbus Crew at BMO Field

on March 3, 2018.