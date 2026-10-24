FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes, October 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

3rd in the West FC Dallas (51 points, 14-7-9) hosts 4th in the West San Jose Earthquakes (48 points, 13-8-9) in a 6-point game on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm CT.

At 7-3-5, the Quakes have the 2nd best road record in MLS behind Inter Miami. Dallas is 7-2-5 at home.

It’s Harry Potter Night with lots of fun stuff for the kids.

FC Dallas reclaimed El Capitan, the historic cannon that is in play between Dallas and Houston, with the draw against the Dynamo.

Weather

Mid-70 degrees at kickoff, dropping almost into the 60s by the end of the game. Light 5 mph breeze.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston and Dax McCarty

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Logan Farrington – Lower Body (Out)

Sam Sarver – Suspended Red Card (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris, Daniel, Patrickson Delgado

2 yellows suspended: Sam Sarver, Osaze Urhoghide

San Jose Earthquakes

Nonso Adimabua – Lower Body (Out)

Darius Johnson – Lower Body (Out)

DeJuan Jones – Lower Body (Out)

Preston Judd – Suspended (Out)

Benji Kikanović – Lower Body (Out)

Jonathan González – Lower Body (Questionable)

Niko Tsakiris – Upper Body (Questionable)

Timo Werner – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Beau Leroux, Ronaldo Vieira

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Osaze Urhoghide, Kaick, and Joaquín Valiente should all rotate back in. There is a rumor that Oz might be out again, in which case shift Sebastien Ibeagha into the middle and bring on Nolan Norris.

I’d love to see Daniel Job go again, so I’ve put him in. Plenty of time to give him a couple of games and see if he’s the answer at that 10 spot.

I also think Christian Cappis has earned the chance to stay in the XI with his play the last couple of games. But it won’t shock me at all to see Ramiro back in. Coach Eric Quill loves him some Ramiro.

3rd Degree’s XI prediction vs San Jose Earthquakes, October 24, 2026

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Caleb Swann

Herman Johansson

Patrickson Delgado

Clay Holstad

Ramiro

Lalas Abubakar

Santi Moreno

Nolan Norris

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes, October 24, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

4th Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

More Game Info

FCD vs. SJ all-time : 22-31-23 (95 goals scored, 119 goals conceded)

: 22-31-23 (95 goals scored, 119 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ home: 14-13-10 (49 goals scored, 52 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 9-1-2 when leading at halftime and 13-2-4 when scoring first. On the other hand, they are 1-5-2 when conceding first.

The Quakes won 4-2 at Toyota Stadium last season. FCD won 3-2 at Pay Pal Park earlier in 2026 on a Sam Sarver 99th-minute goal.

Los Toros are third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 401.

Since switching to a back 3 on Aug 29th vs Houston, the Quakes have gone on a 9-game unbeaten streak (3-0-6). The Houston game was also when Eduard Löwen first played.

FCD is eighth in MLS in most goals scored with 55. 17th in MLS in xG with 48.27. Third in shot efficiency with 6.73.

Head Coach Bruce Arena has now guided an astounding fifth MLS club to the playoffs in his second season – D.C. United, Red Bull New York, LA Galaxy, New England

Revolution, and now San Jose.

Petar Musa scored his 20th goal of the season last game, becoming the first FC Dallas player to score 20 goals in a single season. He’s second in MLS in goals scored with 20 and sixth in MLS in xG with 17.27.

Musa is also the only player in FC Dallas history to score 18 or more goals in consecutive seasons.

Jason Kreis leads FC Dallas’ all-time scoring charts against San Jose with six goals and six assists in 28 appearances.

Daniel Munie (five goals) and Reid Roberts (three goals) have the highest total (8) among a center-back combo in league play. Munie (22.36 mph) and Jamar Ricketts (22.47 mph) are among the top five defenders in MLS when it comes to top speed.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 41st fastest speed in MLS this

season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 74 and ranks 28th in clearances with 33.

Shaq Moore ranks No. 30 in MLS in distance covered with 292.5 km (181.75 miles).

No team in MLS has more college players on the roster (19) or averaged more American players in the starting 11 more in 2026 than Bruce Arena’s Earthquakes (7.4).

FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record