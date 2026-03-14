FC Dallas vs San Diego FC, March 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“We liked our performance out in LA, and we’re going to build on it.” FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill

Tied for 8th in MLS, FC Dallas (4 points, 1-1-1), hosts perhaps the best team in MLS, San Diego FC (9 points, 3-0-0), at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium. San Diego has yet to allow a goal against, while bagging 8 for themselves.

It’s Anime Night with a giveaway of a Specialty Naruto x FC Dallas T-shirt for the first 1,000 fans. A post-match drone show featuring Naruto Shippuden will begin shortly after the final whistle.

San Diego opened their series against Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 with a 3-2 win at home on Wednesday night. They go to Toluca next Wednesday, so fans will hope they look past FCD with the bigger task at hand midweek.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

– Apple TV Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro, Marcelo Balboa

– Dallas Audio: Nick Harris, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower leg (Questionable)

Osaze Urhoghide – Lower Leg (Questionable)

San Diego FC

Alejandro Alvarado Jr – Lower Body (Out)

Andres Reyes – Lower Body (Out)

Kieran Sargeant– Lower Body (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Let’s face it, Bernie Kamungo has been poor, but the swap of sides last week woke him up a bit. Also, the two other options at left wing back, at least the ones that don’t require moving Shaq Moore or Herman “Monster” Johansson, are less assured and trusted. So I am leaving Bernie in the prediction XI.

Leaving Kamungo in is, in part, because of Osaze Urhoghide’s status being “questionable.” I’m going with the vibes I hear and leaving Oz out; obviously, everyone hopes for good news that he is fine.

The Big O being out means Senastien Ibeagha has to go into the middle as Alvaro Augusto is nowhere near trusted enough to start in the middle. So it comes down to Nolan Norris at left center back or Lalas Abubakar at right center back with Shaq More at left. I’m going with Norris.

But this is clearly a “who the hell knows” situation when, far and away, the team’s best defender could be out.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs San Diego FC, March 14, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Ricky Louis

Alvaro Augusto

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Louicius Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Patrickson Delgado

Kaick

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs San Diego FC, March 14, 2026.(Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referees: Brooke Mayo, Walt Heatherl

4th Official: Greg Dopka

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Assistant VAR: Craig Lowr

More Game Info

FCD vs. SD all-time : 0-2-0 (2 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)

: 0-2-0 (2 goals scored, 8 goals conceded) FCD vs. SD home: 0-1-0 (2 goals scored, 3 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is on a seven-game home unbeaten streak across all competitions.

San Diego FC enters its second road match of the 2026 MLS regular season with a 13-4-1 (W-L-T) away record.

Sixth in total crosses in MLS with 45, Dallas is also sixth in successful crosses with 30.

FCD is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 52.

Dallas is ninth in shots across MLS with 39

SDFC is on a 13-match unbeaten streak running back to June 2025.

FCD is first in MLS in opponent crosses fisted clear with four.

Los Toros are 18th in xG with 4.14.

Through 3 games, SDFC leads the league in goals scored with 8 goals and is one of three teams, along with LAFC and SJ, to have yet to concede a goal.

Ricky Louis made his league and club debut in the 75th minute last game.

Osaze Urhoghide is tied for fourth in aerial challenges won with 14 and in clearances with eight.

Petar Musa has 13 shots, which is tied for the third-most in MLS.

Michael Collodi is tied for first in MLS in long passes from set pieces with 21 and successful long passes from set pieces with 10.

Collodi is also tied for ninth in saves with 11 and leads MLS in opponent crosses fisted with four.

SD Goalkeeper Duran Ferree registered his third MLS career and third-consecutive clean sheet in just his third-ever MLS career start (fourth MLS appearance across all competitions).

Christian Cappis ranks No. 43 in MLS in distance covered with 26.18 km (16.27 miles).

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas previously worked for the FC Dallas Academy from 2017-19 before being promoted to assistant coach under Luchi Gonzalez from 2019-2021.

FC Dallas has 2 goal scorers in 2026: Petar Musa (2) and Logan Farrington (1).

Anders Dreyer now holds four of the five fastest goals in San Diego history, all inside the 11′ mark.

This year alone, Dreyer has registered three goals and four assists across all competitions, that’s six goal contributions to SDFC’s 15 goals to date in 2026.