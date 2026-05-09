FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Burn the baots.” – Hernán Cortés Sam Sarver

7th in the West FC Dallas (16 points, 4-3-4) hosts 6th in the West Real Salt Lake (19 points, 6-3-1) for a 7:30 pn CT kickoff at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

In many ways, RSL and FCD are basically the same team (the RSL notes include multiple mentions of xDAWG for example).

Both teams are +5 in goal differential. RSL has scored 1 fewer goal and given up one fewer goal. RSL has just managed to turn two ties into wins, both at home. That home record is the difference. RSL is 5-1-0 at home, FCD is 2-1-4. That’s it. That’s the difference.

So if you’re FCD and you think you belong higher in the standings, this is a game you have to win.

Giveaway

It’s Salute to Service night. Upon entering Toyota Stadium (gates open at 6 p.m.), fans will receive an FC Dallas Salute to Service hat courtesy of Toyota (while supplies last).

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Christian Miles, Kacey White

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspended after two more yellows: Osaze Urhoghide, Nolan Norris

Real Salt Lake

Jesus Barea – Knee (Out)

Emeka Eneli – Knee (Out)

Ari Piol – Achilles (Out)

Juan Jose Arias – Groin (Questionable)

Justen Glad – Groin (Questionable)

Lukas Engel – Hip (Questionable)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

This one is simple: when they play really well and win as they did in New York, the coach should roll out the same team the next game. The XI did what was asked, executed the game plan, played a top-tier game, and deserve the reward to continue.

I also think the way RSL plays (3-4-3) aligns with using the same tactics as at Red Bulls. So let’s talk real quick about the tactic.

First (below), is the base defensive 4-4-2 that is the bulk of the shape for this low possession team, and second is the attacking 3-4-3 FCD rapidly shifts into with the ball. Valiente moves underneath as one of the double-10s, and Johansson moves up into the wide midfield, almost like a wingback.

3rd Degree’s FCD base 4-4-2 prediction vs RSL, May 9, 2026.

3rd Degree’s FCD attacking 3-4-3 prediction vs RSL, May 9, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sam Sarver

Logan Farrington

Louicius Deedson

Nick Simmonds

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Caleb Swann

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Beautiful.

Officials

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Justin Howard, Ben Pilgrim

4th Official: JC Griggs

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Assistant VAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD vs. RSL all-time : 24-15-13 (79 goals scored, 63 goals conceded)

: 24-15-13 (79 goals scored, 63 goals conceded) FCD vs. RSL home: 14-2-8 (44 goals scored, 23 goals conceded)

Dallas is 2-3-0 in one-goal games.

Dallas has scored nine first-half goals and 11 second-half goals. Yet, Dallas is 2-0-0 when leading at halftime.

FCD is also 0-3-1 when conceding first and 4-0-2 when scoring first.

RSL is 51W-10L-19T when scoring first during the 193-game Mastroeni era.

–Maybe how you start matters?–

FCD is seventh in crosses in MLS with 144.

Dallas is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 171.

Petar Musa is tied first in MLS in goals scored with ten and is fourth in MLS in xG with 7.77.

Five of the seven goal contributions for RSL Homegrown Zavier Gozo have been of the game-winning variety (two GWG, three GWA), the most in Major League Soccer this season.

Dallas has scored 13 goals at home in 2026, led by Petar Musa (8), Logan Farrington (3), and Deedson (1).

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 22nd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks third in MLS in aerial challenges with 35 and tied in 32nd in clearances with 12.

Jason Kreis scored the first goal in franchise history for both of these clubs. Perhaps the most unbreakable record in MLS.

Sam Junqua and Anderson Julio were traded for each other during the 2025 offseason.

Other players who played for both clubs include: Jeff Cunningham, Arturo Alvarez, Atiba Harris, Javier Morales, Scott Garlick, Carey Talley, and Matt Behncke.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker