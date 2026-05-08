FC Dallas and City of Frisco announce FC Dallas Soccer Celebration for World Cup

FC Dallas and the City of Frisco have announced details for the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration, a free, 34-day event program in Simpson Plaza.

Located in front of Frisco City Hall and adjacent to Toyota Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame, the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration will feature music, special appearances, giveaways, local food vendors, beverages, and interactive experiences, as well as live viewings of World Cup 2026 matches on large-scale screens with multiple seating areas. The event spaces will include tented areas, fans, and misters throughout Simpson Plaza.

The FC Dallas Soccer Celebration will be open to the public, with free tickets required for entry. (Additional ticket information TBA.)

Some of the tournament’s national teams will be involved with the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration through special programming, merchandise opportunities, fan activations, and appearances. (Additional details TBA.)

The National Soccer Hall of Fame, located near Simpson Plaza, will be open during the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration, giving visitors a chance to take in the exhibits.

An announced highlight of the Soccer Celebration will be the Fan Activation Zone. Fans can take part in interactive experiences, product samplings, and games designed to fuel both club and country pride.

Parking will be available nearby, and city circulators will help provide convenient access to the event site.

“FC Dallas is thrilled to work with the City of Frisco to bring the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration to life for our local community,” said Megan Miller, FC Dallas Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. “This celebration will showcase the passion for soccer that defines our city and give fans of all ages a place to unite, celebrate, and experience the global game together.”

The FC Dallas Soccer Celebration will be free and open to the public on 34 match days, with five rest days built into the schedule. Additional details, including hours of operation, ticket information, match schedules, entertainment lineups, national team programming, and special events, will be announced in the coming days.