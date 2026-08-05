FC Dallas vs Querétaro FC, Leagues Cup, August 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

6th in the West of MLS, FC Dallas (27 points, 7-5-6), “hosts” its first Leagues Cup game of 2026 against 7th in Liga MX, Querétaro FC, on Wednesday (August 5th) at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium with a 7:30 pm CT kickoff. This is FCD’s first Leagues Cup match since 2024.

This is the group stage; FC Dallas will travel to San Jose to face Chivas and then to Mexico to face Toluca over the next week.

This is a difficult group; the season is just underway, but Toluca is in 3rd place (2-0-1), Querétaro is in 7th (2-0-1), and Chivas is in 12th (1-1-1).

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Christian Miles and Kacey White

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley González

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Daniel – Lower Body (Out)

Josh Torquato – US U20s (Out)

No Ramiro? Hum…

Querétaro FC

Unknown. But it’s early in their season, so likely not many.

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Given the lack of depth in the FCD roster and how tough their bracket is, I think of Leagues Cup as mostly a distraction. So I’m predicting a medium to light rotation.

We’ve also seen Coach Eric Quill move away from the 4-4-2 he’d been using back to the 3-5-2 last against San Diego and then again at the Galaxy. With Quill switching it up so much, your guess is as good as mine here on the tactics. For now, I’ll go with the back 5 and something that looks like a 3-4-3.

“Tactics are fluid.” Luchi Gonzalez

Ramiro isn’t listed as “out” anymore, but I’ll wait a game before sticking him back in. Instead, I’ll rest Kaick and give Clay Holstad a go. Maybe the coach wants to see how he looks in a competitive “exhibition” game?

I’m also bringing back Santi Moreno and Joaquín Valiente; both should be fresh. They will need to defend wide in the defensive 5-4-1 shape when FCD sits in. Moreno will need to stretch the back line to create some space.

This will be my most controversial prediction: I’m resting Osazo Urhoghide. He’s played the 3rd most minutes in the team this year (Kaick and Shaq Moore), and there is a chance FCD could sell him. So let’s think the coach wants to see what his defense looks like without the big man. If you think I’m an idiot, put him in for Ibeagha.

3rd Degree’s XI prediction for FC Dallas vs Querétaro FC, August 5, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Anderson Julio

Nic Simmonds

Osaze Urhoghide

Ran Binyamin

Ricky Louis

Slade Starnes

Sam Sarver

Kaick

Play the kids?

I dropped Lalas Abubakar to put Slade Starnes on the bench. North Texas plays again on Saturday, so I’ve put Starnes on the bench in the hope of getting him a few minutes. Nic Simmonds for Logan Farrington too.

No Ramiro or Patrickson Delgado. Plenty of time for them later.

MLS Kit Assignments

Kit assignments for FC Dallas and Querétaro FC, August 5, 2026.

Officials

REFEREE: Daniel Quintero Huitrón

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Enrique Isaac Bustos Díaz, Karen Janett Díaz Medina

4TH OFFICIAL: Bryan López

VAR: Yasith Monge

AVAR: Oscar Macías Romo

More Game Info

This is the first-ever Leagues Cup meeting between the two teams.

Dallas holds a record of 4-3-2 versus Liga MX sides. In Leagues Cup, Dallas has a 2-4-0 record.

Dallas’ best finish was in the Round of 16 in 2023

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 29th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks tied-third in MLS in aerial challenges with 54 and tied for 21st in clearances with 24.