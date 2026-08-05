Dallas Trinity Fall 2026 roster check in

Thanks to Dennis McGowan for his assistance putting this roster together.

It’s two weeks till opening day of the Dallas 2026 USL Super League season, and it seems a good time to check in on the status of the Dallas Trinity roster under the direction of Coach Lee Nguyen and Sporting Director Brian Corcoran.

There are 24 players that we know of at this time, although a few remain unannounced. The makeup of the Golden Girls squad is a big difference for the Fall of 2026, with a much heavier reliance on NWSL loans. So far, no Academy players have been announced.

Roster Competition

9 players under contract

7 pro free agents (3 from Spokane Zephyr)

6 NWSL loans

2 college free agents

This certainly feels like a stronger roster than the last two. Time will tell.

The FC Dallas 2026 Dallas Trinity Roster

No. Player Pos. Status Source 1 Maddy Anderson G Announced, played in scrimmage. Free agent (Lens) 5 Lauren Flynn CB Injured. Already under contract. 6 Felicia Knox 8 Unannounced, played in scrimmage. Free agent (Spokane Zephyr) 7 Heather Stainbrook 8 Injured. Already under contract. 8 Sophie Braun 6/CB Announced, played in scrimmage. Free agent (Spokane Zephyr) 9 Kalea Eichenberger RB Unannounced, played in scrimmage. NWSL Loan (Utah Royals) 10 Lexi Missimo 10 Already under contract. 11 Rajanah Reed F Unannounced. Free agent (Angel City) 12 Sydney Cheesman CB Already under contract. 13 Cyera Hintzen LB Already under contract. 14 Chioma Ubogagu W Injured. Out till Approx Feb-Mar 2027. Already under contract. 17 Jasmine Hamid W Already under contract. 19 Aria Nagai 6 Announced. NWSL Loan (Utah Royals) 21 Camryn Lancaster W Already under contract. 22 Jamie Sheperd 8 Announced, played in scrimmage. NWSL Loan (Bay FC) 23 Julliet Moore 10 Announced, played in scrimmage. Signed out of U of Houston. 24 Wayny Balata 8 Injured. Already under contract. 25 Drew Coomans LB Announced, played in scrimmage. Signed out of Princeton. 28 Carissa Boeckmann 6 Announced, played in scrimmage. Free agent (Benfica) 30 Seven Castain W Announced, played in scrimmage. NWSL Loan (Orlando Pride) 32 Sofia Cedeño 10 Announced. NWSL Loan (Seattle Reign) 33 Ally Cook 9 Announced, played in scrimmage. Free agent (Spokane Zephyr) 35 Meeku Purcell G Announced, played in scrimmage. NWSL Loan (Seattle Reign) 88 Heather MacNab CB Unannounced, played in scrimmage. Free agent (NC Courage)

And if you are a numbers nerd, like me… “quality” numbers 2, 3, 4, 15, 16, 18, and 20 remain open. The newest young players seem to be getting assigned higher numbers.