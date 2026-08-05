Categories Dallas Trinity FC, USL

Dallas Trinity Fall 2026 roster check in

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Dallas Trinity Fall 2026 roster check in

Thanks to Dennis McGowan for his assistance putting this roster together.

It’s two weeks till opening day of the Dallas 2026 USL Super League season, and it seems a good time to check in on the status of the Dallas Trinity roster under the direction of Coach Lee Nguyen and Sporting Director Brian Corcoran.

There are 24 players that we know of at this time, although a few remain unannounced. The makeup of the Golden Girls squad is a big difference for the Fall of 2026, with a much heavier reliance on NWSL loans. So far, no Academy players have been announced.

Roster Competition

  • 9 players under contract
  • 7 pro free agents (3 from Spokane Zephyr)
  • 6 NWSL loans
  • 2 college free agents

This certainly feels like a stronger roster than the last two. Time will tell.

The FC Dallas 2026 Dallas Trinity Roster

No.PlayerPos.StatusSource
1Maddy AndersonGAnnounced, played in scrimmage.Free agent (Lens)
5Lauren FlynnCBInjured.Already under contract.
6Felicia Knox8Unannounced, played in scrimmage.Free agent (Spokane Zephyr)
7Heather Stainbrook8Injured.Already under contract.
8Sophie Braun6/CBAnnounced, played in scrimmage.Free agent (Spokane Zephyr)
9Kalea EichenbergerRBUnannounced, played in scrimmage.NWSL Loan (Utah Royals)
10Lexi Missimo10Already under contract.
11Rajanah ReedFUnannounced.Free agent (Angel City)
12Sydney CheesmanCBAlready under contract.
13Cyera HintzenLBAlready under contract.
14Chioma UbogaguWInjured. Out till Approx Feb-Mar 2027.Already under contract.
17Jasmine HamidWAlready under contract.
19Aria Nagai6Announced.NWSL Loan (Utah Royals)
21Camryn LancasterWAlready under contract.
22Jamie Sheperd8Announced, played in scrimmage.NWSL Loan (Bay FC)
23Julliet Moore10Announced, played in scrimmage.Signed out of U of Houston.
24Wayny Balata8Injured.Already under contract.
25Drew CoomansLBAnnounced, played in scrimmage.Signed out of Princeton.
28Carissa Boeckmann6Announced, played in scrimmage.Free agent (Benfica)
30Seven CastainWAnnounced, played in scrimmage.NWSL Loan (Orlando Pride)
32Sofia Cedeño10Announced.NWSL Loan (Seattle Reign)
33Ally Cook9Announced, played in scrimmage.Free agent (Spokane Zephyr)
35Meeku PurcellGAnnounced, played in scrimmage.NWSL Loan (Seattle Reign)
88Heather MacNabCBUnannounced, played in scrimmage.Free agent (NC Courage)

And if you are a numbers nerd, like me… “quality” numbers 2, 3, 4, 15, 16, 18, and 20 remain open. The newest young players seem to be getting assigned higher numbers.

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