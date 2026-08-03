Categories FC Dallas, Leagues Cup

FC Dallas 30-man roster for Leagues Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas 30-man roster for Leagues Cup

Official rosters for the 2026 Leagues Cup were posted today. Here is the 30-man roster for FC Dallas. There are a couple of names not included that are worth a mention.

No.Name
3Osaze Urhoghide
5Lalas Abubakar
6Ran Binyamin
7Louicius Deedson
8Patrickson Delgado
9Petar Musa
10Santiago Moreno
11Anderson Julio
12Christian Cappis
14Herman Johansson
15Ricky Louis
16Nic Simmonds
17Ramiro
18Shaq Moore
21Joaquin Valiente
22Alvaro Augusto
23Logan Farrington
24Josh Torquato
25Sebastien Ibeagha
26Slade Starnes
27Caleb Swann
28Sam Sarver
29Enzo Newman
30Michael Collodi
32Nolan Norris
33Clay Holstad
40Jonathan Sirois
42Daniel
55Kaick
77Bernard Kamungo

Missing Names

Here are a couple of missing names worth a mention.

Enes Sali is officially assigned to North Texas SC until his loan renews. We’re actually surprised it hasn’t, since social media pics show him to be back with Al-Riyadh SC.

Diego Garcia is believed to be recovering from injury and is assigned to North Texas SC. It’s been a couple of months since anyone has seen him.

Geovane Jesus is also assigned to NTSC with an injury. It’s been almost three years since he’s played.

Homegrowns Benji Flowers, Jaidyn Contreras, Kaka Scabin, and Daniel Baran are all assigned to NTSC.

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