FC Dallas 30-man roster for Leagues Cup

Official rosters for the 2026 Leagues Cup were posted today. Here is the 30-man roster for FC Dallas. There are a couple of names not included that are worth a mention.
|No.
|Name
|3
|Osaze Urhoghide
|5
|Lalas Abubakar
|6
|Ran Binyamin
|7
|Louicius Deedson
|8
|Patrickson Delgado
|9
|Petar Musa
|10
|Santiago Moreno
|11
|Anderson Julio
|12
|Christian Cappis
|14
|Herman Johansson
|15
|Ricky Louis
|16
|Nic Simmonds
|17
|Ramiro
|18
|Shaq Moore
|21
|Joaquin Valiente
|22
|Alvaro Augusto
|23
|Logan Farrington
|24
|Josh Torquato
|25
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|26
|Slade Starnes
|27
|Caleb Swann
|28
|Sam Sarver
|29
|Enzo Newman
|30
|Michael Collodi
|32
|Nolan Norris
|33
|Clay Holstad
|40
|Jonathan Sirois
|42
|Daniel
|55
|Kaick
|77
|Bernard Kamungo
Missing Names
Here are a couple of missing names worth a mention.
Enes Sali is officially assigned to North Texas SC until his loan renews. We’re actually surprised it hasn’t, since social media pics show him to be back with Al-Riyadh SC.
Diego Garcia is believed to be recovering from injury and is assigned to North Texas SC. It’s been a couple of months since anyone has seen him.
Geovane Jesus is also assigned to NTSC with an injury. It’s been almost three years since he’s played.
Homegrowns Benji Flowers, Jaidyn Contreras, Kaka Scabin, and Daniel Baran are all assigned to NTSC.