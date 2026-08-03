FC Dallas 30-man roster for Leagues Cup

Official rosters for the 2026 Leagues Cup were posted today. Here is the 30-man roster for FC Dallas. There are a couple of names not included that are worth a mention.

No. Name 3 Osaze Urhoghide 5 Lalas Abubakar 6 Ran Binyamin 7 Louicius Deedson 8 Patrickson Delgado 9 Petar Musa 10 Santiago Moreno 11 Anderson Julio 12 Christian Cappis 14 Herman Johansson 15 Ricky Louis 16 Nic Simmonds 17 Ramiro 18 Shaq Moore 21 Joaquin Valiente 22 Alvaro Augusto 23 Logan Farrington 24 Josh Torquato 25 Sebastien Ibeagha 26 Slade Starnes 27 Caleb Swann 28 Sam Sarver 29 Enzo Newman 30 Michael Collodi 32 Nolan Norris 33 Clay Holstad 40 Jonathan Sirois 42 Daniel 55 Kaick 77 Bernard Kamungo

Missing Names

Here are a couple of missing names worth a mention.

Enes Sali is officially assigned to North Texas SC until his loan renews. We’re actually surprised it hasn’t, since social media pics show him to be back with Al-Riyadh SC.

Diego Garcia is believed to be recovering from injury and is assigned to North Texas SC. It’s been a couple of months since anyone has seen him.

Geovane Jesus is also assigned to NTSC with an injury. It’s been almost three years since he’s played.

Homegrowns Benji Flowers, Jaidyn Contreras, Kaka Scabin, and Daniel Baran are all assigned to NTSC.