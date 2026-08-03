Dallas Trinity ads US U23 keeper Neeku Purcell on loan from Seattle Reign

Dallas Trinity has signed Seattle Reign and US U23 netminder Neeku Purcell on loan for the fall 2026 season. Purcell signed with Seattle Reign in 2025 and now comes on loan to Dallas Trinity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sofia and Neeku to Dallas Trinity FC,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting

Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “Both players bring tremendous talent and a hunger to compete

for minutes. This partnership with Seattle Reign FC reflects our commitment to bringing

high-quality, development-minded players into our environment, and we look forward to seeing

what they contribute this fall.”

A Seattle native, Purcell is an alum of the Seattle Reign (OL Reign at the time) academy. She played two seasons for UCLA before signing with Brooklyn FC for the 2024-25 season. Purcell is a US YNT player, having been through the system from U15s to U23s.

Purcell signed a multi-year contract extension through the 2028 NWSL season on July 1. The 22-year-old goalkeeper originally joined the Reign on a short-term replacement player contract in 2025 before signing a one-year contract ahead of the 2026 campaign. Purcell also brings previous Gainbridge Super League experience, having played for Brooklyn FC during the league’s inaugural season — a stint that ended with her becoming the first non-loan transfer from the USL Super League to the NWSL in the history of both leagues.

“Sofia and Neeku are exactly the type of players we want in our environment,” said Dallas

Trinity FC Head Coach Lee Nguyen. “I had the opportunity to work alongside both of them at

Seattle Reign FC, and I’ve seen firsthand the quality and character they bring every day. This is a

great opportunity for them to earn consistent minutes and continue their development, and I

know they’ll make an immediate impact for our group.”

Former Reign FC Assistant Coach Lee Nguyen was named Dallas Trinity FC’s First Team Manager

and Technical Director on July 2.

Trinity opens at home on Aug. 15 against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl.