Dallas Trinity FC signs Sofia Cedeño on loan from Seattle Reign

The Irving-raised midfielder comes home to North Texas after breaking through at Solar SC and MacArthur High.

Dallas Trinity FC have signed midfielder Sofia Cedeño on loan from the National Women’s Soccer League’s Seattle Reign FC, the club announced Monday. The loan runs through December of 2026.

Cedeño arrives with local roots. Born in Panama and raised in Irving, she developed at Solar SC before starring at MacArthur High School, where she recorded 92 goals and 60 assists across three seasons. She earned ECNL All-American honors in 2024 and was committed to UCLA before turning professional.

Cedeño training with Seattle Reign (Photo: Mike Russell, Sounder at Heart)

The 19-year-old’s path back to the Super League has been a winding one. Seattle first signed her ahead of the 2025 season with plans to loan her to Brooklyn FC, before the two sides mutually terminated the deal weeks later. She then spent the back half of 2025 with Halifax Tides FC of Canada’s Northern Super League, starting six of her 11 appearances in the league’s inaugural campaign, and re-signed with Seattle in December on a contract through 2028.

A Panama native, she has represented the United States at youth level, most recently with the U-20s.

She joins her Reign teammate, Neeku Purcell, also announced on loan today.

“Sofia and Neeku are exactly the type of players we want in our environment,” said Dallas

Trinity FC Head Coach Lee Nguyen. “I had the opportunity to work alongside both of them at

Seattle Reign FC, and I’ve seen firsthand the quality and character they bring every day. This is a

great opportunity for them to earn consistent minutes and continue their development, and I

know they’ll make an immediate impact for our group.”

Cedeño joins the group as Dallas Trinity builds toward the Fall season. Trinity opens at home on Aug. 15 against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl.