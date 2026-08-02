Sirois secures road draw for FCD with 9 saves against Galaxy

In arguably his best FCD game-to-date, Jonathan Sirois secured a season-high 9 saves against the LA Galaxy to get FC Dallas a 0-0 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park. With this draw, the Burn secured their 27th point on the season and sit at 6th in the Western Conference.

Lineups and Tactics

For their Saturday night game in Carson, California, FC Dallas sported a 3-5-2 formation, with Patrickson Delgado playing a bit farther forward at the 10. Alongside him, Christian Cappis (CM) and Kaick (CM) both started in the midfield.

Out wide on the wings, Bernie Kamungo (LWB) and Herman Johansson (RWB) both returned to the starting XI after missing their previous matchup against San Diego FC. In goal, Sirois earned his 3rd start of the season after it was announced by the team that Daniel will be out for 2 months with a hamstring injury.

The backline shifted to a 3 in the back, with Shaq Moore (LCB), Nolan Norris (CB), and Osaze Urhoghide (RCB) called upon to start. Up top, the Pairington of Logan Farrington and Petar Musa were reunited as dual strikers for the first time since May 13th.

FC Dallas XI at LA Galaxy, August 1, 2026

The Galaxy held a 4-3-3, with James Marcinkowski earning his 14th start in goal. The backline consisted of former FC Dallas player John Nelson (LB) alongside Maya Yoshida (CB), Jakob Glesnes (CB), and Harbor Miller (RB).

In the midfield, Justin Haak played the 6, while Lucas Sanabria and Elijah Wynder played as dual 8’s. Up top, Marco Reus started at ST for the 16th time this season. Alongside him, both Robert Taylor (LW) and Joseph Paintsil (RW) started out wide on the wings.

Most notably absent from the starting XI for the Galaxy were João Klauss and Gabriel Pec (who was sold this window), who are tied for most goals on the team, with 5 on the season. It’s also worth noting that Pec – who again is no longer with LA – has 5 assists coming into the night as well, which is 2nd most on the team.

LA Galaxy XI vs FC Dallas, August 1, 2026

The Game

After 45 minutes, neither team managed to find the back of the net, despite some very solid chances. Marcinkowski made a point-blank save on Musa in the 4th minute, and Sirois made a diving save against Reus on a free kick in the 36th minute. Both keepers turned up in the first half.

Surprisingly enough, Dallas controlled 55% of the possession and managed 16 total shots. However, only 2 of those were on target, leading to an xG of 1.20. The Galaxy, on the other hand, had 3 of their 6 shots on target and maintained a 0.53 xG.

“I was proud of us defensively,” Head Coach Eric Quill said. “I thought we transitioned as a group with honesty. They’re a dangerous team in transition, and I thought we did a good job managing those moments. We were knocking on the door and had some really good looks, but we just couldn’t find that final play inside the box.”

Despite having another 45 minutes to score, neither team managed to effectively break through the backline nor get the ball past either keeper. The Galaxy flipped possession in the second half and finished the game with 54% of it. The 0-0 draw was quite physical as well, as 6 total yellow cards were given out.

“It was a hard-fought road draw and a gritty performance from everyone,” midfielder Clay Holstad said. “The game had a lot of transitions, and it took a complete team effort to stay locked in, make the little five- and 10-yard runs, and track back defensively. I’m just really happy for the group and proud of the way we battled to get the result.”

There were a number of players who could have rightfully earned the Man of the Match honors; however, Jonathan Sirois recorded a season-high 9 saves and earned his first clean sheet of the season. Without him in goal tonight, this could have easily been a 2-0 loss.

Up next, FC Dallas return to Texas Health Mansfield Stadium to kick off their Leagues Cup run against Querétaro FC on Wednesday, August 5th at 7:30 pm CT.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” Quill said. “It’s a tournament, so every moment matters, and every game is important. We want to advance, and that makes the first match crucial, especially with it being at home in Mansfield. We want to put in a strong performance for our fans and give ourselves the best chance to move on.”