FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, July 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“I love Los Angeles. I love Hollywood. They’re beautiful. Everybody’s plastic, but I love plastic. I want to be plastic.” Andy Warhol

6th in the West FC Dallas (26 points, 7-5-5) travels to Planet LA to take on the 11th in the West LA Galaxy (21 points, 5-7-6) with a 9:30 pm kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park.

This is game 3 of the crazy 9-of-10-on-the-road stretch FCD is on post-World Cup. It’s also game 1 of the 7 games in 24 days run.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston and Sacha Kljestan

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesús Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Daniel – Lower Body (Out)

Ramiro – Lower Body (Out)

Josh Torquato – US U20s (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Sam Sarver, Daniel, Osaze Urhoghide, and Nolan Norris

LA Galaxy

Edwin Cerrillo – Not Due to Injury (Out)

Joao Klauss – Foot (Out)

Ruben Ramos Jr. – International Duty (Out)

Erik Thommy – Foot (Out)

Miki Yamane – Hip (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

I was tempted to roll the back three here because of the first name I mention below, but I’m sticking with the 4-4-2 in my prediction until I see Coach Eric Quill abandon it.

The key to the match is stopping Joseph Paintsil. That’s why I’m leaving Shaq Moore at right back and Sebastien Ibeagha in the middle. I’m also putting on Bernie Kamungo at left mid, Quill loves him some Bernie, and Kamungo can drop into a 5 if needed.

That leaves Patrickson Delgado free to step with Musa and do some pressing. (Yes, I too would like to see Logan Farrington there.)

3rd Degree’s FCD XI prediction for FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, August 1, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Anderson Julio

Logan Farrington

Santiago Moreno

Ran Binyamin

Herman Johansson

Lalas Abubakar

Sam Sarver

Clay Holstad

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, August 1, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Matthew Nelson, Eduardo Jeﬀ

4th Official: Matt Thompson

VAR: Geoﬀ Gamble

Assistant VAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD vs. LAG all-time : 35-37-14 (131 goals scored, 140 goals conceded)

: 35-37-14 (131 goals scored, 140 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAG away: 9-28-6 (50 goals scored, 86 goals conceded)

Dallas is 4-0-1 when leading at halftime and 7-1-3 when scoring first. Conversely, they are 0-4-1 when conceding first. It’s all about that first goal, folks.

FCD is 4th in MLS in aerial challenges won with 251.

FCD is 7th in goals scored in MLS with 32, but 13th in MLS in xG with 28.0. They are also 4th in shot efficiency with 4.00.

Edwin Cerrillo and Johnny Nelson of the Galaxy both used to play for FC Dallas.

Petar Musa leads MLS in goals scored with 13 and is 2nd in MLS in xG with 10.42.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 28th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks tied-third in MLS in aerial challenges with 48 and tied in 18th in clearances with 24

Joaquin Valiente ranks ninth in high-speed runs with the ball in play in MLS.

Current LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney made 58 appearances for FC Dallas from 2005-06. With LA, he appeared 222 times from 1996-01. He scored 27 times for LA.

FC Dallas is 4-3-1 (13 points) on the road, 2-3-1 vs. the West.

On July 21, the LA Galaxy announced the addition of forward and former Scottish Premiership Player of the Year, Kyōgo Furuhashi, from Birmingham City FC in the EFL Championship. Tonight, Furuhashi will be available to make his debut off the bench for the Galaxy.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker