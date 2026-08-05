Dallas Trinity nabs former Angel City striker Rajanah Reed

Former Central Florida and Washington State standout Rajanah Reed finished her college career with 28 goals and 15 assists in 72 games before joining Angel City as a National Team Replacement Player for 2025.

Trinity announced with the signing that Reed sustained a torn ACL during preseason training and will miss the entirety of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season.

“Rajanah is an ascending player who has consistently responded when given a larger opportunity,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “Her productivity at UCF and early exposure to two NWSL environments show both her potential and her readiness to compete at the professional level. This injury is a setback, but it does not change what we see in her or our belief in what she will bring to this club. We are fully committed to supporting her through her recovery.”

For the club to sign her in the middle of an ACL recovery, one that will cause her to miss all of the Fall 2026 season, Trinity clearly sees her as one for the future and a player that can help them long term.

“Rajanah is direct, dynamic, and confident in attacking space,” said Lee Nguyễn, First Team Manager and Technical Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She has a strong instinct for important moments, and her ability to play centrally or wide will make our front line more flexible and difficult to defend. We look forward to having her fully healthy and competing with this group.”

Reed will wear #11 for Trinity.