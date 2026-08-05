Dallas Trinity ads former NC Courage prospect Heather MacNab

The Trinity have continued their recent player trends and grabbed another Princeton player, this time in the form of former NC Courage forward Heather MacNab. MacNab played 27 games for Princeton with 13 goals. MacNab plays both as a defender and a forward.

“Heather’s vision and range of passing allow her to impact the game from several positions,” said Lee Nguyễn, First Team Manager and Technical Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She understands when to join the attack, competes well physically and gives us the flexibility to adjust within matches.”

In March 2025, the Indiana native signed with NC Courage as an injury replacement and was signed again in September to finish the season. MacNab was given her pro debut by former Dallas Trinity Head Coach Nathan Thackeray while he was then acting head coach of the Courage.

“Heather’s route to the professional game says a great deal about her resilience and character,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She is a hard worker, a dependable teammate and a versatile player whose willingness to embrace different roles will strengthen our roster.”

MacNab was named 1st Team All-Ivy in 2024.

MacNab will wear number 88 for Trinity. (*sigh*)