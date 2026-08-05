Dallas Trinity ads former Utah Royals forward Kalea Eichenberger

Dallas Trinity FC has announced the loan of forward Kalea Eichenberger from Utah Royals of the NWSL. Royals signed Eichenberger as a “National Team Replacement Player” back in March out of the University of Washington.

The 6’0″ Eichenberger has made one appearance for the Royals this season.

“Kalea gives us size, mobility and a dangerous left foot in the final third,” said Lee Nguyễn, First Team Manager and Technical Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She can stretch a back line, compete in the box and create chances for herself, which gives us another distinct attacking option.”

Eichenberger played one season at Cal State Bakersfield prior to joining UDub.

“Kalea has the physical profile, mentality and technical quality to become an impactful professional forward,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She delivered in the biggest moments of Washington’s postseason run and has already shown she can earn opportunities in an NWSL environment.”

Eichenberger will wear number 9 for Trinity.