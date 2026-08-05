Dallas Trinity signs Felicia Knox from the defunct Spokane Zephyr

Two-time First-Team All-SEC selection and Alabama’s all-time assists record holder joins Trinity.

Dallas Trinity FC has picked up a third player from the recently folded Spokane Zephyr with the signing of Felicia Knox.

“What immediately stands out about Felicia is how quickly she sees and processes the game,” said Dallas Trinity FC First Team Manager and Technical Director Lee Nguyễn. “She is always thinking ahead, makes smart decisions under pressure, and understands how to create advantages for the players around her. She is going to be a valuable addition to our midfield group.”

Knox, a box-to-box central mid, played in 24 games for Zephyr this season with 4 goals. In 2024-25, she played 26 games for Fort Lauderdale United with 1 goal after being their first-ever signing. She helped Fort Lauderdale reach the USL Super League Championship Final that season.

“Felicia has impressed us with the quality, competitiveness and professionalism she has shown since arriving in Dallas,” said Dallas Trinity FC Sporting Director Brian Corcoran. “She is a proven midfielder with valuable experience in this league, and we believe she will play an important role in helping us compete and win games this season.”

Knox was selected by Angel City FC 37th overall (3rd round) in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of the University of Alabama but was never signed by the NWSL club.

Knox played 87 games for the Tide with 18 goals over four seasons. She was the 2022 SEC Midfielder of the Year and a Third-Team All-American. Knox left Alabama as the career assist record holder 31) and the first Crimson Tide midfielder to earn All-American honors.

The Kansas native was US U14 captain back in 2015.

Knox will wear #6 for Trinity.