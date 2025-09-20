FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids – game info and lineup prediction

.“I feel like this is probably the best performance I’ve seen this year, from beginning to end on both sides of the ball.” Head Coach Eriz Quill on the FC Dallas performance vs. Austin FC.

11th in the West, FC Dallas (34 points, 8-11-10), hosts one of the teams they are chasing for the final playoff spots, 8th in the West, Colorado Rapids (39 points, 11-13-6), at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium tonight. It’s also Hispanic Heritage Night.

This is a big one. A “6-pointer,” as they say.

Dallas is in a fight with the Rapids, San Jose, RSL, and Houston for 2 spots. With 4 or 5 games left to play, it’s also looking like 42 points might not be enough as the Rapids won’t clinch with a win, despite hitting 42 points.

On 34 points, 3 wins in 5 may not be enough for FCD; the Burn might need 4 wins in 5.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Josh Eastern, Jamie Watson

– Apple TV Spanish: Nacho Garcia, Natalia Astrain

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Maarten Paes – Upper Leg (Out) – a.k.a. hamstring

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Petar Musa, Ramiro

Suspension after 2 yellows: Patrickson Delgado, Logan Farrington, Kaick, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, Michel Garbini

Colorado Rapids

Kimani Stewart-Baynes – Ankle (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Chidozie Awaziem, Kévin Cabral

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

There’s often with coaches a win and you stay in the XI idea/concept, and while Coach Eric Quill might not be as hardcore about that as some others, he did say last week was the most comprehensive win of the season (and he’s right about that).

So I’ve made just one change in my XI, bringing back Michael Collodi in goal. The only reason I did that is that there was a reason they had chosen Collodi ever since Maarten Paes got injured. That reason likely still exists.

On the podcast this week, we talked about the Rapids’ love for hitting the gaps between overextended outside backs and slower CBs, but for me, that’s one of the major reasons Quill sent to this back 5, tightening the spaces and making it difficult to do that, and he should stick with it.

I don’t think Quill should overthink this and put Shaq Moore back on the right center back spot to cover Ramiro. Leave Moore on the left and allow Bernie Kamungo to release.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Colorado Rapids, Sept 20. 2025.

Bench Prediction

Jacob Jackson

Sebastian Lletget

Louicius Deedson

Sam Sarver

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

Nolan Norris

Pedrinho

Anderson Julio

I’m assuming Nolan Norris leaves for the U20 World Cup after this game; pencil in Diego Garcia if Norris is already gone.

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kits for FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Drew Fischer

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Micheal Barwegen, Kathryn Nesbitt

4TH OFFICIAL: Jon Freemon

VAR: Danielle Chesk

More Game Info

FCD vs. COL all-time : 35-30-20 (128 goals scored, 111 goals conceded)

: 35-30-20 (128 goals scored, 111 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL home: 26-9-8 (77 goals scored, 46 goals conceded)

Dallas is 4-6-0 in one-goal games.

Dallas is 3-9-6 when conceding first and has earned 19 points from losing positions this season.

FCD has scored 19 first-half goals and 23 second-half goals.

Dallas is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime.

Dallas has led at halftime in eight games, posting a 5-2-1 record.

Dallas ranks fifth in MLS in aerial duels won (422) and second in clearances (270).

The Burn are 23rd in xG (42.72). [Not great, Bob]

Petar Musa has 31 goals in two seasons – Most in club history over a two-season span.

Petar Musa has 15 goals inside the penalty area (tied for sixth in MLS).

Petar Musa has three goals and one assist in three appearances against Colorado, the most on the current Dallas roster.

Colorado’s Rafael Navarro has five goals in four games against Dallas.

Since 2017, Dallas is 4-1-4 at home versus Colorado.

Anderson Julio recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 35.28 kph (21.92 mph).

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for eighth in MLS with 77 aerial duels won. He is also tied for 12th in clearances (45).

Rafael Navarro has goal contributions in six of his last eight MLS regular-season matches (5 goals, 4 assists) and 14 contributions across his last 14 appearances in all competitions (10 goals, 4 assists).

Since arriving in Colorado from Orlando City SC on August 15, left back Rafael Santos has three assists in three appearances.

Rapids defender Reggie Cannon makes his first return to face his former club. Cannon signed a Homegrown Player contract with FC Dallas in December 2016 and went on to make 67 MLS appearances

for the club from 2017 to 2020 before moving abroad.

“Personally, I think it’s going to be very emotional for me—going from Dallas to Europe and now coming back, seeing all the guys again, and playing in that stadium. It’s going to be an immense moment, and I’m really looking forward to it. But Dallas is obviously a very good team, and they’re right behind us in the playoff race, so I think it’s ultimately going to be a great competition.” Reggie Cannon

Cannon also played with Musa at Boavista, appearing in 19 matches together.

Rapids defender Andreas Maxsø and FC Dallas midfielder Christian Cappis played alongside each other in 42 matches across all competitions from 2021 to 2022.

It’s a small world note: Rapids midfielder Ali Fadal and FC Dallas defender Lalas Abubakar were both born in Kumasi, Ghana.