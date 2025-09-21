Dallas Trinity battles defending champs Tampa Bay Sun to a road draw

Dallas Trinity landed the first punch, but they couldn’t score the knockout. In Florida on Saturday, the Golden Girls struck early through Allie Thornton and held their nerve against the reigning Gainbridge Super League champions, the Tampa Bay Sun, before conceding in the second half and settling for a 1-1 draw.

Head Coach Chris Petrucelli returned to his familiar 4-2-3-1, shuffling his attacking pieces. Gracie Brian started on the right wing, with Tamara Bolt shifting to the bench. Sealy Strawn took over the No. 10 role from Camryn Lancaster, who also began among the substitutes.

The Sun, as expected, pressed from the opening whistle, crowding Trinity’s back line and making every pass out of defense a chore. But in the 6th minute, Dallas found daylight. Chioma Ubogagu threaded a ground pass across the box, and Thornton didn’t hesitate, smashing a finish into the top corner that froze the Tampa crowd.

“It was a really great team goal,” said Thornton after the game, giving credit to her teammates. “I think it started with the backline, and we made some really good passes, keeping our composure. I saw Chioma start to drive and wanted to be open for her if she needed it. She made a great pas,s and I’m happy that I was able to put it away.”

The goal calmed Dallas, who dictated much of the midfield tempo through the half. Still, Denise Schilte-Brown’s champions refused to crack. Tampa limited Dallas to just that single shot on frame, closing down space and forcing Trinity to recycle possession. Frustration bubbled over late, with Strawn booked in the 43rd minute for a tackle from behind. Dallas carried their slender lead into the break, but the warning signs were there.

The second half opened with Trinity again on the ball, probing and patient. In the 57th minute, they nearly doubled the advantage. Cyera Hintzen whipped in a cross to the back post, where Strawn found herself unmarked, only to nod her header inches wide. Just two minutes later, Ubogagu’s corner bounced dangerously through the area, with both Maya McCutcheon and Hannah Davison getting touches but unable to force the ball home.

Those misses lingered, and The Sun made Trinity pay. In the 68th minute, Sydny Nasello slipped a pass toward the edge of the box, and Carlee Giammona pounced. Her low, driven strike skidded inside the far post, beating Rylee Foster clean and pulling Tampa level.

From there, the game grew cagey. Both teams fought for control, but neither managed another shot on target. The final whistle left Dallas with mixed feelings: a point gained against the defending champs, but two points left behind after chances to put the match away.

It was Trinity’s fourth point in this grueling five-match road swing, with two more away days still on deck.

Coach Petrucelli seemed unsatisfied with the road draw, “I think that we certainly had chances to win the game. I think it’s a disappointing draw and a game that we could’ve won. We were a lot more confident with the ball and a lot more aggressive in our attack tonight.”

Next stop: Kentucky, where Dallas will face Lexington SC on Friday, September 26 at 5:00 pm CT, live on Peacock.