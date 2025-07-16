FC Dallas unveils the Legacy Kit as part of the adidas Archive Collection

FC Dallas has today unveiled its third jersey for the 2025 season. The Legacy Kit forms part of the Archive Collection, produced by adidas in conjunction with Major League Soccer to celebrate 30 years of league play. Dallas is one of ten teams to release the collection.

Based on the team’s 1998/99 jerseys, the jersey features a black base with pinhoops in red and the iconic wasabi green. The classic Dallas Burn wordmark adorns the front of the jersey, along with the Burn crest, making its first appearance on a gameday jersey since 2004.

Ramiro sports the Legacy Kit, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas)

“This kit is a tribute to where it all began,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “It honors the players who first wore our crest and laid the foundation for this club. It also celebrates the fans who have carried this club forward ever since day one.”

The usual hallmarks of an FC Dallas jersey are in place. Lamar Hunt is honored in the jock tag, the Children’s Health logo features on the rear of the jersey in the same manner as the likes of AT&T and Frosted Flakes in those early Burn years. In addition to the sleeve logos for the league and Apple TV, the rear of the collar features a red and wasabi colored version of the original MLS logo.

A close-up of the Lamar Hunt tribute jock tag on the Legacy Kit, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas) A close-up of the recolored 1996 MLS logo on the Legacy Kit, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas)

“It’s been one of the more interesting projects that we’ve collaborated with adidas on, and the initial response in terms of market feedback has been probably as strong, if not stronger than any kit we’ve ever launched,” Tim Henning, Vice President of Merchandising told 3rd Degree last week. “I’ve been here since 2010 working on every kit since that time, and we really anticipate that this will be a real hit.”

Infographic for the Legacy Kit, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas)

Dallas will wear the kit in select games through the remainder of 2025, debuting it on Saturday night for 90’s Night. The game with St. Louis CITY SC will also see the return of Burn greats Jason Kreis, Mark Dodd, Jeff Cassar, Richard Farrer, and Zarco Rodriguez, as well as Bevan Rhine Liverman, wife of the late Bobby Rhine.

The jerseys worn in the game will be auctioned in aid of the Central Texas flood relief and recovery efforts. Bidding start at 6:30pm via the DASH app on July 19, closing at 10pm on Friday, July 25.

The collection not only features the jersey, but also a black anthem jacket, themed adidas Gazelle sneakers, and other merchandise. The collection goes on Sale on Wednesday morning, with Soccer90 opening its doors at 10am.

Dallas Burn-themed adidas Gazelle sneakers, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas) The Dallas Burn-themed anthem jacket, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas) The Dallas Burn-themed anthem jacket, part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. (FC Dallas)

FC Dallas will also host a pop-up shop at its watch party for Wednesday’s game at San Jose Earthquakes. The jersey, scarves, T-shirts, and recently-launched DummyFresh hats will be available at Ye Olde Pumpernickel Tavern in Dallas.

We will have an exclusive look at the process to design the Legacy Kit with FCD VP of Merchandising, Tim Henning, later this week.