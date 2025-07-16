FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes – game info and lineup prediction

“In all chaos there is a cosmos, in all disorder a secret order.” Friedrich Nietzsche

13th in the West FC Dallas (21 points, 5-10-6) stayed on the West coast after facing LAFC and on Wednesday faces 8th in the West San Jose Earthquakes (28 points, 7-8-7). The kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 pm CT at PayPal Park.

It was an interesting week for Coach Eric Quill with his DP and captain causing a ruffle, Wednesday could be telling.

FCD is also on a 4-game losing streak, tied for the longest in club history. San Jose is coming off a 4-1 loss to Minnesota United.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Josh Eastern, Jamie Watson

– Apple TV Spanish: Erasmo Provenza, Ivan Kasanzew

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale. FCD app and YouTube]

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Nolan Norris – Ankle (Out)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Pedrinho – Not Due to Injury (Out)

Lucho Acosta – Suspended (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Petar Musa

Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide

San Jose Earthquakes

Noel Buck – Lower Body (Out)

DeJuan Jones – Lower Body (Out)

Benji Kikanovic – Upper Body (Out)

Daniel Munie – Lower Body (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

As I said on the podcast, since he’s missing Lucho Acosta (and surprisingly Pedrinho), I think Coach Quill should mix things up. Change the shape, play how you want, the 4-2-3-1.

This team is in rough shape, so I’m rolling the dice on Osaze Urhoghide off the bench and into the XI, although that is a bit risky, and Lalas Abubakar is maybe the smarter (more conservative) choice.

The 4-2-3-1 brings on a wing, so Bernie Kamungo is in. No Acosta or Pedrinho, to fill that void I’m moving Sebastian Lletget into the 10 role with Kaick in the double pivot alongside Ramiro.

I do think Patrickson Delgado could figure in as he’s played well’ish of late. A Delgado/Kaick double pivot might be a fascinating experiment (super rangy, which I love).

There was also a report of Tigres trying to buy Marco Farfan, so if he’s out of the lineup, that will be telling. The only available left back is short-term emergency North Texas SC defender Josh Torquato.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction for at San Jose, July 16, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Patrickson Delgado

Anthony Ramirez

Diego Garcia

Lalas Abubakar

Sam Sarver

Tarik Scott

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Alvaro

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes, July 16, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Ramy Touchan

AR1: Kali Smith

AR2: Kevin Lock

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Meghan Mullen

4th Official: Victor Rivas

More Game Info

FCD vs. SJ all-time : 22-31-22 (93 goals scored, 117 goals conceded)

: 22-31-22 (93 goals scored, 117 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ away: 7-18-12 (44 goals scored, 65 goals conceded)

Cristian Espinoza has notched double-digit assists in four consecutive MLS seasons (2022: 14; 2023: 13; 2024: 14; 2025: 11 to date).

Bruce Arena is the Earthquakes’ Head Coach and Sporting Director. With five MLS Cups and four Supporters’ Shields, Arena is the winningest coach in league history.

FCD is 4-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

With 41 goals in 21 matches, SJ is currently second in Major League Soccer for goals, second only to San Diego FC (44). The Quakes currently lead all of MLS in expected goals (44.17)

Prior to facing LAFC, Dallas ranked 23rd in xG across MLS with 29.36 xG.

Josef Martínez holds the all-time MLS record for hat tricks with seven.

A total of nine goals have been scored by FCD in the first half, and 18 in the second half.

Dallas is 3-8-4 when conceding first

FC Dallas is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime.

FCD is 2-3-3 when conceding the opening goal away from home in MLS. (Which is good.)