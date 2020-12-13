FC Dallas trades Montgomery to Minnesota

FC Dallas has completed a trade with Minnesota United for the MLS rights on defender Callum Montgomery. Dallas will receive Minnesota’s fourth round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

The Canadian was one of three players whose contract options were declined by FC Dallas on December 7. Buzz had suggested using this half-day trading window to trade away Montgomery’s rights.

Excited to be joining the Loons! Cant wait get started! @MNUFC https://t.co/XVcTi4d8fc — Callum Montgomery (@C_Montgomery3) December 13, 2020

Montgomery will join another draft pick that FCD traded to the Loons in Jacori Hayes. The former FC Dallas midfielder scored two goals in 16 appearances across all competitions in 2020, and is currently in negotiation with MNUFC about returning in 2021.

FC Dallas may also receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money should certain performance targets be met.

Montgomery did not make a competitive appearance for FC Dallas, making the bench five times in 2020 whilst on loan with San Antonio FC. He also played a significant role in North Texas SC’s USL League One Championship season in 2019.

3rd Degree Take

We had Montgomery as MLS starter-level. At worst, he would be a cheap backup, so it was surprising to see FC Dallas opt to move on from the 24-year-old when the team has just lost Reto Ziegler.

Minnesota did well to pick up Hayes last year as someone who could contribute either as a starter or off the bench. With an aging back line, and a mystery injury keeping Ike Opara sidelined all season, Montgomery potentially has a platform for consistent minutes from day one.