A red-headed stranger comes to Frisco

Texas resident and legendary country music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson has been booked as the headline act for the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Concert. The 2021 Hall of Fame game, induction ceremony and concert take place on Saturday, May 22.

The 10-time Grammy award winner’s performance will take place following the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and FC Dallas’ match against an opponent that will be named at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to have Willie Nelson perform for our 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend,” said National Soccer Hall of Fame Executive Director Djorn Buchholz. “He is a Texas legend and music icon. There’s no better way to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes than with one of the greatest musicians of all time.”

The 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will also feature the enshrinement of the 2020 class, Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award recipient Andrés Cantor. The 2020 ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket Info

Tickets to the match and concert are only available as part of a 2021 FC Dallas Season Ticket Membership at this time.

To secure tickets and learn more about Hall of Fame Weekend please visit FCDMemberships.com or email CustomerService@FCDallas.com. To receive notification when individual tickets to the match and concert go on sale, please register for early access at NationalSoccerHOF.com.

Please note, the match and concert are a single event ticket. Tickets solely for the Willie Nelson performance will not be available.



