FC Dallas signs Joshua Torquato to Homegrown Deal

FC Dallas has signed North Texas SC defender Joshua Torquato to a Homegrown deal through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029. Torquato is the 44th player to sign a Homegrown deal with FC Dallas.

Torquato made his FC Dallas debut on June 14 in Dallas’ 4-2 win at Sporting Kansas City and became the seventh-youngest player to start an MLS game for FC Dallas at 17 years and 357 days old.

This season with North Texas SC, Torquato has appeared in 14 matches and has scored one goal and assisted three times in 2025.

The Kona, Hawaii, native joined the FC Dallas Academy at the U12 level in 2019. Torquato attended FC Dallas’ 2025 preseason training camp in Algarve, Portugal, and appeared in all of the club’s preseason matches.

According to 3rd Degree sources, Torquato was on a hybrid deal with similar terms to this current deal. This new deal accelerates the homegrown phase to kick in this season as Torquato was out of call up options.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Joshua Torquato

Preferred Name: Josh Torquato

Pronunciation: tore-qua-toe

Connect with Joshua: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: 07/24/2007 (17)

Birthplace: Kona, Hawaii

Nationality: American and Brazilian

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 134 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

