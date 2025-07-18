FC Dallas acquires Haitian national team winger Louicius Don Deedson

FC Dallas has acquired Haitian national team winger Louicius Don Deedson from Danish side Odense Boldklub. Deedson signed a 3.5-year deal through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030. He will occupy an international slot on the roster.

Primarily found on the right wing, the left-footed forward spent a large part of his early career as a striker.

Deedson scored 15 goals and registered 10 assists during his tenure with OB in all competitions. Prior to OB, Deedson started his professional playing career with Hobro IK. The Haitian international departed from the club with 22 goals, eight assists, and 82 appearances in all competitions from 2019-2023.

Deedson spent time in the Atlanta United academy, and won the 2019 US Youth Soccer National Championship with Kalonji Soccer Academy of Georgia. He was also awarded the Golden Ball at the tournament.

The 24-year-old represents the Haitian national team. He has earned 22 caps, with eight goals and eight assists. Most recently, Deedson featured for Haiti in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament and scored against the USA in the 19th minute on June 22.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Louicius Don Deedson

Preferred Name: Deedson

Pronunciation: LOO-shus Don DEED-sun

Connect with Louicius: Instagram

Position: Winger

Date of Birth: February 11, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: Tabarre, Haiti

Nationality: Haiti

Height: 5’10’

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Haitian International Winger Louicius Deedson from Odense Boldklub