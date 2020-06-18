FC Dallas signs Carlos Avilez as 29th Homegrown

FC Dallas has announced Carlos Avilez as the club’s 29th homegrown signing ahead of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Avilez was initially signed to a USL contract out of the academy in 2017, when he spent time with Oklahoma City Energy. After the founding of North Texas SC, Avilez was among the first signings for the team. These contract moves have enabled FC Dallas to retain Avilez’s homegrown rights to date.

“This is something I’ve been working for since I joined the club at 12 years old,” Avilez said. “I’m very humbled to say I’m very happy and satisfied with myself, the coaching staff, my family and everyone in FC Dallas family for pushing me every year I’ve been with the club.”

The 21-year-old was first choice for Eric Quill’s side through much of their championship-winning season, although Avilez was dropped to the bench for the playoffs.

With Jesse Gonzalez suspended following a report of domestic abuse, Avilez has been signed as FCD’s third goalkeeper and will travel to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament.