FC Dallas sells Antonio Carrera to Tigres

As first reported by 3rd Degree, FC Dallas has transferred Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to Club Tigres UANL of Liga MX.

Back in 2022, Carrera was going to be the first hybrid North Texas SC / FC Dallas contract. But in spring camp, Carrera performed so well that FCD tore up the hybrid deal and made him a straight homegrown.

While he never made a league appearance for FC Dallas, Carrera played 43 matches for North Texas SC, the most by a goalkeeper, and holds the NTSC records for shutouts (9) and saves (170). He was also involved in North Texas SC’s 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup championship.

Carrera joined the FC Dallas youth system in 2014 at age 10 and moved up to the FC Dallas Academy two years later. Internationally, he has represented the United States at the U-15, U-17, and U-20 levels.

FC Dallas signed Carrera as its 33rd Homegrown player on Feb. 21, 2022.

Antonio Carrera is already with Tigres in California (see arrow). (Courtesy Tigres UANL)