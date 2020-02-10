Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas roster by age

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on FC Dallas roster by age

I thought it might be a fun way to look at the FC Dallas roster to break it down by age. So I’ve listed all the current players, including the draft picks, by how old they are today (February 9, 2020).

I don’t think there’s anything profound I’m trying to say, I just felt it was interesting. Although you can see how bottom-loaded FCD is age-wise.

It’s also clear how much of a disadvantage it is to be a rookie at 22 compared to a player who makes is at 18… or even 15. That’s a 7-year pro advantage for the 15-year-old.

AgePlayers
34Reto Ziegler
33
32
31Jimmy Maurer, Zdenek Ondrasek, Franco Jara
30Thiago Santo, Kyle Zobeck
29Matt Hedges
28Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault
27Bressan
26Bryan Acosta
25Santiago Mosquera
24Jesse Gonzalez
23Francis Atuahene
22Pablo Aranguiz, Callum Montgomery, Ema Twumasi, Nkosi Burgess, Cal Jennings, Derek Waldeck
21Reggie Cannon, Eddie Munjoma, John Nelson, Manuel Ferriol
20Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania
19Edwin Cerrillo, Jesus Ferreira
18Bryan Reynolds, Thomas Roberts
17Ricardo Pepi
16Dante Sealy

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *