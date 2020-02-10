Bryan Acosta undergoes appendix operation

According to a tweet from Bryan Acosta’s wife Mavis Hernandez, Acosta underwent an appendectomy today. Acosta missed the friendly against Austin Bold Sunday morning as he was reported to be “sick.”
An appendectomy is certainly a little more serious than sick. No official word from FC Dallas yet so there’s no timeline for recovery at this point. Although Google says 1-3 weeks recovery.
According to a second tweet from Mavis Hernandez, Bryan is doing well after the procedure.
Good to hear Acosta is doing well.