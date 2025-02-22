Categories Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – Preseason 2025

by Dan CrookeLeave a Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – Preseason 2025

Somehow this is year number eight of our whimsical little power rankings. If you’re new to this, the premise is very simple – power rankings are fun, so we look at all 48 contracted professionals for FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

We look at who is playing well, who is playing at all, and whose name is on the lips of our colleagues in the media, and the fans. With all that in mind, let’s get to it and start the 2025 MLS campaign off the right way.

Starting XI

RankTrendComments
1Acosta, LucianoHigh: 1Low: 1— 02023 MLS MVP, 4-time MLS Best XI, and the new Big Man on Campus. – Buzz
2Musa, PetarHigh: 2Low: 2— 0Record-breaking first season, and now he’s thrown into a more attacking-focused system, paired up with the man with the 9th-most assists to his name in the history of MLS. That’s worth $10 of anyone’s money at +3300 in the top scorer market! – Dan
3Paes, MaartenHigh: 3Low: 3— 0Props up the defense, might lead the league in saves, and break the FCD single-season saves record. – Buzz
4Lletget, SebastianHigh: 4Low: 4— 0Seba brings key experience to the midfield, and continuing his good form will be key to linking play up to the new-look attack. – Dan
5Julio, AndersonHigh: 5Low: 5— 0Looks game-ready and game fit. Scoring goals in the spring. – Buzz
6Moore, ShaqHigh: 6Low: 6— 0A deal legitimately a decade in the making. Moore brings experience and some pace to a key role with Eric Quill’s fast transition from the wide backs. – Dan
7Farrington, LoganHigh: 7Low: 7— 0An influential player with or without the start, but where is his short-term future? After a great spell at right wing, Farrington has been used more at the 9 in preseason. – Buzz
8Ibeagha, SebastienHigh: 8Low: 8— 0A strong preseason for the 1.5-time MLS Cup winner. His steady presence is a huge asset to a much-changed backline. – Dan
9Farfan, MarcoHigh: 9Low: 9— 0Solid defensivly. Can he add going forward or is he the stay at home guy this year? – Buzz
10RamiroHigh: 10Low: 10— 0The Brazilian looked promising against Atlanta, but an injury shortened his preseason and he’s a year removed from an ACL repair so how much can FC Dallas lean on him? – Dan
11Kamungo, BernardHigh: 11Low: 11— 0Bernie became Bernie under Quill at North Texas, can Quill get him back to first-team impact form? – Buzz
Pedrinho celebrates winning the 2024 MLS Next Pro title with North Texas SC. (Courtesy NTSC)
In the Mix

12PedrinhoHigh: 12Low: 12— 0The former North Texas SC man was the big surprise of the preseason. He’ll likely back up Lucho, but Pedrinho showed what he can do as a false wing in a couple of those friendlies. – Dan
13Abubakar, LalasHigh: 13Low: 13— 0He finished spring in the XI but the new guy just showed up. – Buzz
14Ntsabeleng, TsikiHigh: 14Low: 14— 0Solid roster presence, and coming off a bounce-back year. There are plenty of minutes to be had in the midfield at this stage of the transfer window. – Dan
15Newman, EnzoHigh: 15Low: 15— 0The club loves him and he might be the first-choice backup at both outside back spots. – Buzz
16Chu, LeoHigh: 16Low: 16— 0We haven’t seen a lot of the gentleman who sits behind only Leo Messi for most assists in a single game in MLS history. There was some talk his fitness may not have been where it should be early in preseason. – Dan
17ShowHigh: 17Low: 17— 0Missed spring because he was sick, how big a setback was it? He’s important. – Buzz
18Collodi, MichaelHigh: 18Low: 18— 0The reigning MLS NEXT Pro goalkeeper of the year may have edged into the number two spot behind Maarten Paes. His relative experience is a big plus for a young keeper. – Dan
19Urhoghide, OsazeHigh: 19Low: 19— 0New guy, big expectations. But is he any good? Who knows. – Buzz
20Delgado, PatricksonHigh: 20Low: 20— 0Pedrinho’s preseason may have pushed Patrickson Delgado down the pecking order at the 10 spot. – Dan
21Norris, NolanHigh: 21Low: 21— 0Nolan’s progression has been steady. Can he take the next step? – Buzz
22Garcia, DiegoHigh: 22Low: 22— 0The 18-year-old was a coup as a Homegrown signing after coming through with El Paso. He’s got time on his side, but is he a better candidate for MLS benches or a loan? – Dan
Antonio Carrera celebrates the North Texas SC victory over Minnesota United 2, April 16, 2023. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
Second Team

23Carrera, AntonioHigh: 23Low: 23— 0Did he lose the battle for #2? He needs PT and games. – Buzz
24Endeley, HerbertHigh: 24Low: 24— 0Enzo’s gain was really Herb’s loss as Coach Quill seems to have pushed Endeley higher into the deepest position group in the roster. – Dan
25Sainte, CarlHigh: 25Low: 25— 0On loan to Phoenix. Will we see him again? Is he a CB or a 6? – Buzz
26Sali, EnesHigh: 26Low: 26— 0On loan to Al-Riyadh. The Saudi Pro League winter break ends on Wednesday. – Dan
27Ramirez, AnthonyHigh: 27Low: 27— 0Talented by young, an exciting 10 or false wing. He can even 8. But can he crack the rotation in ’25? – Buzz
28Scott, TarikHigh: 28Low: 28— 0If 2024 was really a write-off in his return from ACL and LCL surgery, what can Scott do the make his mark for FC Dallas this year? – Dan
29Baran, DanielHigh: 29Low: 29— 0He’s probably at NTX full-time (or close to it) in 2025, but he should be impactful there. One for the future. – Buzz
30AlvaroHigh: 30Low: 30— 0The 19-year-old impressed on trial while the team was in the Algarve to earn a 3+2 year contract. Once he has his visa, we should expect at least some time with North Texas SC, but there’s not a lot of depth in his area of the roster. – Dan
31Sarver, SamuelHigh: 31Low: 31— 0As an older draft pick, he should be a leader at North Texas SC. Plays a high work rate style. – Buzz
32Swann, CalebHigh: 32Low: 32— 0Buzz has hyped Swann ever since he swapped Solar for the FCD academy, and the just-turned-18-year-old will look to make a mark on an overhauled North Texas midfield. – Dan
33Urzua, AlejandroHigh: 33Low: 33— 0Too often held back by injuries, now in his 3rd season as a Homegrown. Needs a big year, can he dominate NTX? – Buzz
Malachi Molina playing North Texas SC in 2023. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
In Reserve

34Molina, MalachiHigh: 34Low: 34— 0With the hybrid deal elevated to an MLS contract, Molina needs to make the right back spot his own for NTSC to demonstrate his progression toward the first team. – Dan
35Pondeca, TomasHigh: 35Low: 35— 0On loan to New Mexico. Effectively, Enzo Newman took his spot. – Buzz
36Molomo, ZachHigh: 36Low: 36— 0An MLS NEXT Pro deal at 16 is a nice endorsement. He’s been playing at center back but the left back role should be in his future. – Dan
37Orejarena, LeonardoHigh: 37Low: 37— 0Up till now, he’s basically been a paid Academy player, but he’s getting spring PT with North Texas SC. – Buzz
38Cangiano, GianlucaHigh: 38Low: 38— 0Another punt on a South American attacker, Cangiano signed out of San Lorenzo’s second team. John Gall talked him up as a target forward with good feet. – Dan
39Bulkeley, JamesHigh: 39Low: 39— 0One of North Texas SC’s new center back signings. – Buzz
40Kaakoush, IsaiahHigh: 40Low: 40— 0Now could be the step into the pro game from essentially being a paid academy player in 2024. Interestingly, a regular 6, Kaakoush has spent his spring as a center back. – Dan
41Luccin, MarlonHigh: 41Low: 41— 0Straight MLS Next Pro contract and a North Texas reserve central mid. – Buzz
42Contreras, JaidynHigh: 42Low: 42— 0A late-season hybrid signing, the young winger should expect a decent role while in the running for a 2026 Homegrown contract. – Dan
43Pepi, DiegoHigh: 43Low: 43— 0A home grown our sources say is going on loan to Texoma FC. A very unusual signing. – Buzz
44Scabin, KakaHigh: 44Low: 44— 0Only one game for North Texas last year, the Brazilian-born American is another player on course for that MLS contract decision at the end of the year. – Dan
45Darub, VictorHigh: 45Low: 45— 0Is he the North Texas SC number-one keeper or not? – Buzz
46Aroyameh, FavourHigh: 46Low: 46— 0A box-to-box midfielder signed out of Nigeria in the past couple of days. – Dan
47Pomykal, PaxtonHigh: 47Low: 47— 0We all can’t wait for his return. Will we see him midseason? Fingers crossed. – Buzz
48Jesus, GeovaneHigh: 48Low: 48— 0So many whispers about Geo’s knee knack not faring so well, but he was at Cocktails & Cleats so he is for sure in and around the club at this time. – Dan

There you have it. Let’s see how much of it changes after the Huntsmen return from Frisco with hopefully still a firm grasp on El Capitan.

With no one to highlight for their rise or fall, let’s start with the obvious that Lucho Acosta is the man on day one. There is plenty of room to move in that top group if Osaze Urhoghide makes a fast start to live in MLS, or depending on how healthy Ramiro can stay.

Further down, we have a lot of new faces at North Texas SC, and some academy players working through their hybrid deal in the hope that FC Dallas picks up their MLS option. They have some big roles to fill for the defending MLS NEXT Pro Cup winners with two weeks left before their final season in Arlington.

