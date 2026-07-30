FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – July 2026

The always fun FC Dallas and North Texas Roster Ranks are back! No wagering, please.

This ranking is for July, which only had a few games, but really we’re going all the way back through May before the World Cup break to catch up to our last April Ranking. So, despite the gap, there are plenty of games to go on either side of the World Cup.

You should be familiar with this by now. Power rankings are always fun, so here we are in year nine of ranking all contracted professionals of FC Dallas and North Texas SC. This is in no way scientific; we’re just looking at who played well over the last month, who played at all, and whose name is on the lips of fans and media so that we can harshly pass judgment on 54 professional footballers.

So let’s get to it…

Special thanks to Chris Winters for stepping into Dan Crooke’s large shoes on this ranking. Winters covers both FC Dallas and North Texas SC for us, so he was the perfect person to ask to fill in.

Starting XI 1 -- Petar Musa #9 | F | FCD HIGH: 1 | LOW: 1 Similarly to April's rankings, 4 goals + 1 assist in 6 games (also scored in the World Cup!) Continues to be in amazing form. - Chris 2 -- Osaze Urhoghide #3 | D | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3 The corner stone of the defense, without him the back end for this team would be a disaster. Which is why suddenly there are reports of Euro teams tracking him. - Buzz 3 ▲4 Shaq Moore #18 | D | FCD HIGH: 3 | LOW: 7 His versatility is incredibly valuable to this team. Has had a great stretch of games since May, outside of the Colorado game. - Chris 4 ▲1 Joaquín Valiente #21 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 8 He's become a lock starter and is deceptively fast. Does the defensive work too, looking like a modern 10... if he could just up the chance creation a bit. - Buzz 5 ▼1 Santiago Moreno #10 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 5 The talent is there; the consistency may not be. Before joining FC Dallas there were high expectations; he seems to be one of the few players not fully living up to them at the moment. - Chris 6 ▲3 Christian Cappis #12 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 9 Cappis is back and fit (for him) just at the right time to replace the injured Ramiro. He's doing all the hard work in midfield as the deep controlling player. - Buzz 7 NEW Daniel #42 | G | FCD HIGH: 7 | LOW: 7 Solid showing from the (2nd) newest signing. 5 saves through 2 matches, but the hamstring injury knocks him down a bit. Hopefully it's nothing too serious. - Chris 8 ▼5 Logan Farrington #23 | F | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8 It's been about 50/50 on starts for Farrington since May. He's still one of the most important players FCD has up top, but something is off. Is Quill losing faith? - Buzz 9 ▼1 Kaick #55 | M | FCD HIGH: 8 | LOW: 10 After a good start to the season, his production has seemed to drop off with the injury to Ramiro. Who knew the Brazilian captain was so valuable to this team? (Hint: Quill did) - Chris 10 ▲4 Patrickson Delgado #8 | M | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 16 Delgado is still a walking 80/20 rule. Most games he's good about 20% of the time... but now and then he's good for a complete performance and he looks like he should be a lock starter. Except he's not fit enough to play past 60 minutes. - Buzz 11 ▼1 Nolan Norris #32 | D | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 17 Finally limiting the yellow cards, with him only having 1 in his last 7 games. Has firmly secured the starting LB job with the first team. - Chris In the Mix 12 ▼1 Ramiro #17 | M | FCD HIGH: 6 | LOW: 12 Showed up at the end of the break in a boot, missed two games and now the word is he's out a month. FCD needs him, even though it doesn't want to. - Buzz 13 ▼1 Sebastien Ibeagha #25 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 13 Quietly having a decent season off the bench. Outside of his performance against Vancouver, he hasn't really been talked about. Which for him, is a really good sign. - Chris 14 ▼1 Herman Johansson #14 | D | FCD HIGH: 9 | LOW: 14 His form is best called lackluster as he struggles to go deep into matches. Is it too hot? Does he regret coming here? Wrong position? Who knows. - Buzz 15 ▲2 Ran Binyamin #6 | M | FCD HIGH: 14 | LOW: 17 2 assists in May, for a guy who's starting to see more playing time. Seems to be a legitimate option to start at LM at this point in the season. - Chris 16 ▲7 Jonathan Sirois #40 | GK | FCD HIGH: 16 | LOW: 23 2nd choice keeper, or maybe 1st depending on how long Daniel is out. He's been solid when he's played but FCD went for a keeper for a reason. - Buzz 17 ▲1 Sam Sarver #28 | M | FCD HIGH: 17 | LOW: 19 May was a great month for Sarver; 3 goals across 4 games. The hype has died down a bit though. Tends to always be the first or second option off the bench. - Chris 18 ▼2 Bernard Kamungo #77 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 18 Back and healthy. Quill loves him but he's still Bernie and FCD still isn't playing a shape that works for him. - Buzz 19 ▲2 Caleb Swann #27 | M | FCD HIGH: 19 | LOW: 23 Currently stuck between being "too good not to travel with FC Dallas", but "not good enough to see minutes in the midfield". Wish he would get more playing time with North Texas, who desperately need him. - Chris 20 ▲4 Anderson Julio #11 | F | FCD HIGH: 13 | LOW: 24 Julio is back form injury and finally played just his 3rd game of the year... and it was pretty "meh." Can he help this team down the stretch? - Buzz 21 ▲1 Lalas Abubakar #5 | D | FCD HIGH: 20 | LOW: 22 Has not played since April, is more of a warm body on the bench at this point. - Chris 22 ▲4 Edu Nys #10 | M | NTSC HIGH: 22 | LOW: 33 Nys is NTSC's best player leading them in goals and assists. Got invited to All-Star Skills Crossbar Challenge. Yet he can't help FCD this season because of the international slots. - Buzz Development Team 23 ▲2 Slade Starnes #26 | D | FCD HIGH: 23 | LOW: 28 The most MLS-ready CB in the pipeline. Matt Hedges' time with North Texas seems to be paying off, as Starnes is very reminiscent of the former player in terms of his development. - Chris 24 ▼18 Michael Collodi #30 | GK | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 24 Collodi has fallen to 3rd on the keeper charts and his confidence is low. With the injury to Daniel, Collodi will be back on the FCD bench. - Buzz 25 ▲6 Tsiki Ntsabeleng #16 | M | FCD HIGH: 25 | LOW: 38 Won the CAF Champions League title with the Mamelodi Sundowns. Reports are that they are hoping to buy him, and he has not returned since his loan was scheduled to end in June. - Chris 26 ▼11 Deedson #7 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 26 Played in the World Cup, that has to be a career high! Got left at home on the first road trip. That's not a good sign. - Buzz 27 ▲2 Josh Torquato #24 | D | FCD HIGH: 24 | LOW: 29 U-20 US recent call-up. Firmly secured the LB starting role when he's with North Texas. Has seen his minutes fall off with FC Dallas this season. - Chris 28 NEW Clay Holstad #33 | M | FCD HIGH: 28 | LOW: 28 The new guy. Yes, he's a dude out of USL, but he's Quill's dude. And he fits a roll FCD needs help. Let's see what he's got. - Buzz 29 ▲9 Eryk Dymora #13 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 29 | LOW: 39 The starting goalkeeper for North Texas. 2 wins and 2 draws in their last 4 games, in large part because of his performance in goal. 6 saves against SJII! - Chris 30 ▼10 Nick Simmonds #16 | F | FCD HIGH: 20 | LOW: 30 Progressing and starting to some show quality with North Texas (1 goal, 2 assists in last 3 starts). I'd love to see him get a run there, let him have the PT. - Buzz 31 ▼12 Ricky Louis #15 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 31 Gall has begun experimenting with Louis at ST when Simmonds is not available. Had two goals against St Louis CITY2 for their inaugural home game at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. - Chris 32 ▼5 Natty James #11 | F | NTSC HIGH: 26 | LOW: 32 Has slipped a little and if not for Sporting KC II he would have few goals. With this much talent we should see more. - Buzz 33 ▼3 Jaidyn Contreras #20 | M | FCD HIGH: 30 | LOW: 37 Another U-20 US recent call-up. Before that, Contreras had a solid stretch of games for North Texas and is on the fringe as being a regular starter when available. - Chris In Reserve 34 ▲3 Enzo Newman #29 | D | FCD HIGH: 34 | LOW: 38 Seven starts since May, 2 goals. He's looking strong and quick, back to being an exciting prospect. - Buzz 35 ▼2 Álvaro #22 | D | FCD HIGH: 22 | LOW: 35 The 2nd-best defender for NTSC and a fringe FC Dallas sub. If North Texas was deeper at CB, I'd argue that he might not see as much playing time as he does now. - Chris 36 -- Malachi Molina #35 | D | FCD HIGH: 34 | LOW: 44 Molina is getting lots of PT with Huntsville with 3 goals since last ranking in 8 starts and 4 subs. But the last couple he's come off the bench. A slip? - Buzz 37 ▲7 Ian Charles #4 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 46 Slowly becoming one of Gall's favorite players and a regular starter. Hasn't been all that impressive at the 6, aside from his goal against San Jose II on 7/18. - Chris 38 ▲4 Nico Montoya #57 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 32 | LOW: 42 He's getting less PT with NTSC than Dymora. But not he's with Colombia for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, that's a fantastic development chance. - Buzz 39 NEW Benji Flowers #31 | F | FCD HIGH: 39 | LOW: 39 Recently signed a Homegrown contract with FC Dallas, after it was announced that he signed a future deal with Chelsea FC. He'll join the prem side once he turns 18. Big things ahead for Mr. Flowers! - Chris 40 ▼1 Samuel Sedeh #23 | F | NTSC HIGH: 35 | LOW: 40 A very bright young talent, mostly coming off the bench. 1 start in 7 appearances since May. That's ok, he just turned 17 two weeks ago. - Buzz 41 ▼1 Enes Sali #99 | M | FC Dallas HIGH: 27 | LOW: 41 Previous loan with Al-Riyadh ended; however, his new loan has not been announced. Last minutes for Al-Riyadh were May 4th; nothing since then. - Chris 42 ▲1 Leandro Gonçalves #14 | D | NTSC HIGH: 42 | LOW: 49 He got 5 starts at CB in since May so possible he's beaten out Biggar but won't start over Alvaro or Starnes. - Buzz 43 ▼2 Marlon Luccin #19 | M | NTSC HIGH: 41 | LOW: 46 Fringe rotational player at this point for North Texas, who still has some developing to do. 3 starts in his last 9 games. - Chris 44 ▼16 Jonah Biggar #12 | D | NTSC HIGH: 28 | LOW: 44 He was a really key player earlier this year, but no longer getting games as FCD has forced Alvaro Augusto into the NTSC XI and signed Gonçalves. - Buzz 45 ▼13 Diego García #50 | M | FCD HIGH: 27 | LOW: 45 Another injured North Texas player. His last game was May 30th. No word on what he's currently dealing with either. - Chris 46 NEW Da’vian Kimbrough #30 | F | NTSC HIGH: 46 | LOW: 46 The 16 year old joined NTSC on loan in June, he's made 1 start and 2 sub appearances. One for the future. - Buzz 47 ▼12 Timothy Ospina #18 | D | NTSC HIGH: 33 | LOW: 50 Currently injured, wasn't in the best of form before the injury. To his credit, he's been called on to fill a very large role for NTSC at the 8. - Chris 48 ▼1 Daniel Baran #36 | F | FCD HIGH: 40 | LOW: 48 2 starts in the last 4 and he's got 9 appearances since our last ranking... but for a guy in year three with North Texas his playing time is going the wrong direction. Had a trial in Poland over the break, apparently it did not go well. - Buzz 49 ▼3 Jonah Gibson #25 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 49 Finally worked himself back into the lineup after spending much of the season on the bench as a sub. Although all three of his most recent starts resulted in a loss either in regulation or during PK's. - Chris 50 ▲3 Isaiah Kaakoush #46 | D | NTSC HIGH: 48 | LOW: 53 NTSC's terrific young holding mid just came back from an ACL tear (Aug '25) and made his 2026 debut. More PT please. - Buzz 51 ▼6 Wyatt Easterly #55 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 51 One appearance this season as a sub, has a high ceiling on a depleted backline. - Chris 52 ▼2 Umberto Pelà #6 | M | NTSC HIGH: 34 | LOW: 52 This FCD 2026 draft pick has some upside everyone wanted to see, but he can't stay healthy. He played in two games all year, both in late May, early June and has missed since. - Buzz 53 NEW Lucas Martins #32 | M | NTSC HIGH: 53 | LOW: 53 Los Toritos newest signing from São Caetano. Former teammates with Leandro Gonçalves. Hopefully some much-needed help in the midfield. - Chris 54 ▼6 Zach Molomo #17 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 54 Hasn't played since our last ranking and only has 4 minutes all year. Molomo has to be one of the greatest talent wastes in club history. - Buzz 55 ▼1 Kaka Scabin #34 | D | FCD HIGH: 49 | LOW: 55 A healthy scratch; has not appeared in a game for North Texas all season. - Chris 56 ▼7 Favour Aroyameh #8 | M | NTSC HIGH: 42 | LOW: 56 Since they signed him to a two year deal, it seems NTSC feels almost obligated to try him from time to time. 51 (poor) minutes since the start of May. - Buzz 57 ▼6 Thomas Burchfield #31 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 47 | LOW: 57 Not getting minutes with NTSC; appeared on the bench for them twice so far this season. - Chris 58 ▼6 Geovane Jesus #2 | D | FCD HIGH: 35 | LOW: 58 Based on Instagram, had some kind of recent medical procedure. He's approaching three years out and he's not even in the US anymore but rather back home in Brazil. - Buzz Stock Up Eryk Dymora (+9) Jonathan Sirois (+7) Ian Charles (+7) Stock Down Michael Collodi (-18) Jonah Biggar (-16) Diego García (-13)

Comments and Conclusions

This was a very volatile period with the big summer break giving FCD a refresh and North Texas SC having almost two months of games to affect things.

Petar Musa remains the league’s leading goal scorer, and he remains our top dawg. Osaze Urhoghide remains second as Logan Farrington slides again due to a lack of starts. The quality play of Shaq Moore and Joaquín Valiente sees them round out the top 4.

The biggest winner over the three-month period is North Texas SC goalkeeper Eryk Dymora, who is up 9 spots after cementing himself as the #1 keeper and putting up some really strong performances.

Runner-up climbers are FCD netminder Jonathan Sirois, who won the job only to lose it again with the addition of Daniel, only for the Brazilian keeper to get hurt and elevate Sirois to #1 again; and Ian Charles, who since signing has become John Gall’s security blanket at the 6 and lock starter.

Tumbling off the mountain top with an 18-rank plummet – he was up to 6th last ranking – is former top keeper Michael Collodi, who in the two games before the break lost his job to Sirois only to have FCD go out and buy a new keeper and drop Collodi to third on the depth chart.

The second biggest fall belongs to NTSC’s Jonah Biggar. He was a lock starter at left center back at the start of the year, only to see the club sign Leandro Gonçalves and play him before Biggar. Then came the return of Alvaro Augusto to NTSC, taking even more PT and shifting Biggar even deeper down the choice list.

The third biggest fall of the period is Diego Garcia, who makes the “3rd biggest fall” group for two ranks in a row. The talented young mid has almost completely vanished. We believe he’s injured, but as usual, North Texas SC refuses to give out injury info.

Check back at the end of August for the next ranking!