FC Dallas sells Tsiki Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns

FC Dallas has announced the official transfer of Tsiki Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns after the South African club exercised its purchase option following his season-long loan. Ntsabeleng won the 2026 CAF Champions League with Sundowns.

Ntsabeleng registered 92 appearances, two goals, and seven assists in all competitions with FC Dallas across four seasons. He was drafted 28th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Oregon State University.

FCD also announced that Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson‘s loan from Lexington SC has expired as scheduled, and he has returned to the USL Championship club.