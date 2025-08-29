Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer, MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – August 2025

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – August 2025

by Buzz Carrick

The summer window didn’t disappoint – in the number of moves at least – as we saw the departure of Marco Farfan and Lucho Acosta, shortening the combined professional roster to 54 names. And we might see one more departure soon.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.

No wagering, please.

Starting XI

RankNameHighLow+/-Commentary
1Musa, Petar15He’s been on another level since Acosta was benched and sold, standing out as the last DP. 1 goal in 2 starts in August before the hamstring issue. – Buzz
2Urhoghide, Osaze119Returned from injury and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat…Until he woke up with a tight hamstring a week ago. – Dan
3Farrington, Logan39▲ 2So many roster pieces keep getting hurt, and he just keeps performing. 3 starts, 1 goal in August, but playing at an elite level. – Buzz
4Ramiro412▲ 6O capitão did well at right wing back against Denis Bouanga. An appearance on the FC Dallas Agenda won over some of his critics. – Dan
5Julio, Anderson15▼ 2Finally back into the XI, can he hold the spot and regain his MIP form? (Most Impactful Player) – Buzz
6Delgado, Patrickson621▲ 1Patrickson is putting in some quality games; he just needs to eliminate the one dud in every four. – Dan
7Moore, Shaq614▲ 1Pretty much ever-present. Had his best defensive game of the year vs LAFC. – Buzz
8Abubakar, Lalas817▲ 5Grabbed the goal and a specially modified man of the match hat against Portland. So dependable anywhere in the back three. – Dan
9Paes, Maarten39▼ 5Injury sees him drop down. Has he opened the door to a Collodi challenge? – Buzz
10Kaick929▼ 1After dropping to the bench in Austin, is Cappis about to regularly take minutes off Kaick. – Dan
11Cappis, Christian1123▲ 12Clear improvement game after game. He might be ahead of Ramiro/Kaick in pecking order already. – Buzz
Logan Farrington charges upfield against LAFC, August 23, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Logan Farrington charges upfield against LAFC, August 23, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

RankNameHighLow+/-Commentary
12Collodi, Michael1222▲ 8Started the last three games with Paes hurt, and FCD is unbeaten. Made the MLS Team of the Matchday after a game-saving late save against LAFC. – Dan
13Kamungo, Bernard1120▲ 5Settling in at wingback but still needs to improve. What’s the long-term plan? – Buzz
14Lletget, Sebastian414▼ 8Seba is putting the work in when he’s on the field, but that’s not as the 90-minute regular of a couple of years ago. – Dan
15Ibeagha, Sebastien715▼ 3Continues to play a lot of minutes with the 3-4-3 formation, would he still be a starter in a back 4? – Buzz
16Sarver, Samuel1631▲ 1Just the 17 minutes against LAFC without much to do as FCD defended a point. First team bench duties are taking Sarver’s NTSC minutes away currently. – Dan
17Pedrinho724▲ 7Out of the dog house and on the bench. Has he salvaged his spot in Dallas? – Buzz
18Sainte, Carl1825▲ 3A fixture for Phoenix, and another Haiti call-up for World Cup Qualifying. – Dan
19Alvaro1632▼ 3Looking better when at NTSC, will that lead to more minutes at FCD? – Buzz
20Torquato, Josh1532▼ 5Two North Texas games, and an unused sub for all three FC Dallas games. – Dan
21Norris, Nolan1121▼ 2Few MLS minutes since return from injury, but 2 NTSC starts. Now a US U20 recall. – Buzz
22Deedson2225▲ 3Only 21 minutes so far, and not much of a chance to show anything good or bad. Maybe carrying on his good form for Haiti may kickstart something. – Dan
Sam Sarver has his eye on the ball for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Sam Sarver has his eye on the ball for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

RankNameHighLow+/1Commentary
23Ntsabeleng, Tsiki1323▼ 1Not in Quill’s rotation. Is a sale to South Africa coming? – Buzz

Note: Tsiki was loaned out while I was putting this together.
24Garcia, Diego2228▲ 4Consistent appearances for the second team, but no MLS benches in a while. Although Diego was the winning coach in August’s media game! Now a U20 call-up. – Dan
25Scott, Tarik2329▲ 1Loan to Monterrey Bay for their final 8 games. 2 NTSC starts in August. – Buzz
26Jackson, Jacob2629▲ 3Jackson is doing the job of the old MLS pool goalkeepers since Antonio Carrera departed. – Dan
27Essel, Aaron2741Lock NTSC starter, it seems, sometimes as a 6, sometimes as a CB. – Buzz
28Ramirez, Anthony2730▲ 2My coach from the media game made his return from injury and is increasingly taking a higher role for NTSC. – Dan
29Swann, Caleb2937▲ 3Can’t seem to lock down a spot in the NTSC XI. In and out, but playing well, in our opinion. – Buzz
30Cisset, Momo3049▲ 4Two starts for North Texas in the month, and he was sent off in one. The preseason phenom seems a long way away. – Dan
31Sali, Enes2637▲ 4Back with NTSC since his loan ended, 1 start since return. – Buzz
32Montoya, Nico3244▲ 6Two starts, but the bigger thing for Montoya is an increased role in FC Dallas training as the team needs bodies with Paes injured and Carrera gone. – Dan
33Pondeca, Tomas3339▲ 4Constant sub for New Mexico United, but does not starting in USL-C mean his FCD days may be numbered? – Buzz
Tsiki Ntsabeleng keeps an eye on the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Tsiki Ntsabeleng keeps an eye on the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

RankNameHighLow+/-Commentary
34Pepi, Diego3455▲ 6Only a combined 90 minutes across five appearances for Texoma FC this month. Not getting game time while TFC is struggling for goals isn’t encouraging. – Dan
35Gall, Gavin3543▲ 74 starts, of 90 minutes each, in August. He’s a lock starter even though he should not be. – Buzz
36Aroyameh, Favour3652▲ 8Three starts and a sub appearance, but not setting the world alight. – Dan
37Molina, Malachi3344▼ 1Vanished again from the team. Is he injured again? It’s very annoying that NTSC refuses to do injury reports. – Buzz
38Harms, JT3849▲ 8Splitting games. Won a penalty shootout with Austin, but without making a save. – Dan
39Contreras, Jaidyn3142▲ 21 start, 3 subs, 145 minutes total. Can’t get into Gall’s rotation. – Buzz
40Bulkeley, James3646▼ 1Only four minutes this month as Bulkeley has gone from regular starter to unused sub over the summer. – Dan
41Pomykal, Paxton1647▼ 10Is it time? It might be time. – Buzz
42Urzua, Alejandro3346▼ 9After a run of starts in July, Urzua only played the 90 once with three appearances off the bench in August. – Dan
43Baran, Daniel2945▲ 2Only 1 bench in August. Injured or not making the 18? Those two things are very different. – Buzz
44Sangare, Faisu3649▲ 3Returned from injury with a 20-minute cameo against St. Louis and a 45-minute start in Austin. – Dan
Diego Pepi (9) collects the ball while Brayan Paddila (35) looks on as Texoma FC takes Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 16, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)
Diego Pepi (9) collects the ball while Brayan Paddila (35) looks on as Texoma FC takes Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 16, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Notes and Comments

RankNameHighLow+/-
45Sedeh, Sam4551▲ 6He finally made a bench! Bummer he didn’t get in. – Buzz
46Molomo, Zach3648▲ 2Didn’t make a game day roster in August. – Dan
47Luccin, Marlon4151▲ 23 benches, 0 minutes in August. – Buzz
48Orejarena, Leonardo3750▲ 2Didn’t see the field, and didn’t even make the 20-man roster for LAFC2. – Dan
49Scabin, Kaka4454▲ 5After missing a year (ACL), he’s finally back in training. – Buzz
50Kaakoush, Isaiah3450▼ 7Scored in the shootout in Austin, then tore his ACL in training a few days later. Tough break. – Dan
51Jesus, Geovane4853▲ 1On track for a return “sometime” in 2026, can he still play? – Buzz
52Newman, Enzo1556▲ 1Another ACL. – Dan
53Endeley, Herbert2455▲ 2Ditto. – Buzz
54Cangiano, Gianluca3757▲ 2Yet another ACL. – Dan
Isaiah Kaakoush for North Texas SC, April 23, 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
Isaiah Kaakoush for North Texas SC, April 23, 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

Christian Cappis is the big climber this month, up 12 spots as he went from “new guy” to, perhaps, lock starter.

Michael Collodi is up 8 on the strength of his performances, as are JT Harms and Favour Aroyameh, both of whom are playing more than expected.

Dropped 10 spots in Paxton Pomykal as we get further and further from his last appearance, which came in the Open Cup back in May.

Big fall runner-ups are Ale Urzua, down 9 after being frozen out by Coach Gall; Sebastian Lletget, 8 spots down, who looks like he might not be a 90-minute player anymore; and Isaiah Kaakoush, who is down 7 after tearing his ACL.

Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of September with the next ranking.

