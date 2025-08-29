FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – August 2025

The summer window didn’t disappoint – in the number of moves at least – as we saw the departure of Marco Farfan and Lucho Acosta, shortening the combined professional roster to 54 names. And we might see one more departure soon.
As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.
No wagering, please.
Starting XI
|Rank
|Name
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|1
|Musa, Petar
|1
|5
|—
|He’s been on another level since Acosta was benched and sold, standing out as the last DP. 1 goal in 2 starts in August before the hamstring issue. – Buzz
|2
|Urhoghide, Osaze
|1
|19
|—
|Returned from injury and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat…Until he woke up with a tight hamstring a week ago. – Dan
|3
|Farrington, Logan
|3
|9
|▲ 2
|So many roster pieces keep getting hurt, and he just keeps performing. 3 starts, 1 goal in August, but playing at an elite level. – Buzz
|4
|Ramiro
|4
|12
|▲ 6
|O capitão did well at right wing back against Denis Bouanga. An appearance on the FC Dallas Agenda won over some of his critics. – Dan
|5
|Julio, Anderson
|1
|5
|▼ 2
|Finally back into the XI, can he hold the spot and regain his MIP form? (Most Impactful Player) – Buzz
|6
|Delgado, Patrickson
|6
|21
|▲ 1
|Patrickson is putting in some quality games; he just needs to eliminate the one dud in every four. – Dan
|7
|Moore, Shaq
|6
|14
|▲ 1
|Pretty much ever-present. Had his best defensive game of the year vs LAFC. – Buzz
|8
|Abubakar, Lalas
|8
|17
|▲ 5
|Grabbed the goal and a specially modified man of the match hat against Portland. So dependable anywhere in the back three. – Dan
|9
|Paes, Maarten
|3
|9
|▼ 5
|Injury sees him drop down. Has he opened the door to a Collodi challenge? – Buzz
|10
|Kaick
|9
|29
|▼ 1
|After dropping to the bench in Austin, is Cappis about to regularly take minutes off Kaick. – Dan
|11
|Cappis, Christian
|11
|23
|▲ 12
|Clear improvement game after game. He might be ahead of Ramiro/Kaick in pecking order already. – Buzz
In the Mix
|Rank
|Name
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|12
|Collodi, Michael
|12
|22
|▲ 8
|Started the last three games with Paes hurt, and FCD is unbeaten. Made the MLS Team of the Matchday after a game-saving late save against LAFC. – Dan
|13
|Kamungo, Bernard
|11
|20
|▲ 5
|Settling in at wingback but still needs to improve. What’s the long-term plan? – Buzz
|14
|Lletget, Sebastian
|4
|14
|▼ 8
|Seba is putting the work in when he’s on the field, but that’s not as the 90-minute regular of a couple of years ago. – Dan
|15
|Ibeagha, Sebastien
|7
|15
|▼ 3
|Continues to play a lot of minutes with the 3-4-3 formation, would he still be a starter in a back 4? – Buzz
|16
|Sarver, Samuel
|16
|31
|▲ 1
|Just the 17 minutes against LAFC without much to do as FCD defended a point. First team bench duties are taking Sarver’s NTSC minutes away currently. – Dan
|17
|Pedrinho
|7
|24
|▲ 7
|Out of the dog house and on the bench. Has he salvaged his spot in Dallas? – Buzz
|18
|Sainte, Carl
|18
|25
|▲ 3
|A fixture for Phoenix, and another Haiti call-up for World Cup Qualifying. – Dan
|19
|Alvaro
|16
|32
|▼ 3
|Looking better when at NTSC, will that lead to more minutes at FCD? – Buzz
|20
|Torquato, Josh
|15
|32
|▼ 5
|Two North Texas games, and an unused sub for all three FC Dallas games. – Dan
|21
|Norris, Nolan
|11
|21
|▼ 2
|Few MLS minutes since return from injury, but 2 NTSC starts. Now a US U20 recall. – Buzz
|22
|Deedson
|22
|25
|▲ 3
|Only 21 minutes so far, and not much of a chance to show anything good or bad. Maybe carrying on his good form for Haiti may kickstart something. – Dan
Second Team
|Rank
|Name
|High
|Low
|+/1
|Commentary
|23
|Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
|13
|23
|▼ 1
|Not in Quill’s rotation. Is a sale to South Africa coming? – Buzz
Note: Tsiki was loaned out while I was putting this together.
|24
|Garcia, Diego
|22
|28
|▲ 4
|Consistent appearances for the second team, but no MLS benches in a while. Although Diego was the winning coach in August’s media game! Now a U20 call-up. – Dan
|25
|Scott, Tarik
|23
|29
|▲ 1
|Loan to Monterrey Bay for their final 8 games. 2 NTSC starts in August. – Buzz
|26
|Jackson, Jacob
|26
|29
|▲ 3
|Jackson is doing the job of the old MLS pool goalkeepers since Antonio Carrera departed. – Dan
|27
|Essel, Aaron
|27
|41
|—
|Lock NTSC starter, it seems, sometimes as a 6, sometimes as a CB. – Buzz
|28
|Ramirez, Anthony
|27
|30
|▲ 2
|My coach from the media game made his return from injury and is increasingly taking a higher role for NTSC. – Dan
|29
|Swann, Caleb
|29
|37
|▲ 3
|Can’t seem to lock down a spot in the NTSC XI. In and out, but playing well, in our opinion. – Buzz
|30
|Cisset, Momo
|30
|49
|▲ 4
|Two starts for North Texas in the month, and he was sent off in one. The preseason phenom seems a long way away. – Dan
|31
|Sali, Enes
|26
|37
|▲ 4
|Back with NTSC since his loan ended, 1 start since return. – Buzz
|32
|Montoya, Nico
|32
|44
|▲ 6
|Two starts, but the bigger thing for Montoya is an increased role in FC Dallas training as the team needs bodies with Paes injured and Carrera gone. – Dan
|33
|Pondeca, Tomas
|33
|39
|▲ 4
|Constant sub for New Mexico United, but does not starting in USL-C mean his FCD days may be numbered? – Buzz
In Reserve
|Rank
|Name
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|34
|Pepi, Diego
|34
|55
|▲ 6
|Only a combined 90 minutes across five appearances for Texoma FC this month. Not getting game time while TFC is struggling for goals isn’t encouraging. – Dan
|35
|Gall, Gavin
|35
|43
|▲ 7
|4 starts, of 90 minutes each, in August. He’s a lock starter even though he should not be. – Buzz
|36
|Aroyameh, Favour
|36
|52
|▲ 8
|Three starts and a sub appearance, but not setting the world alight. – Dan
|37
|Molina, Malachi
|33
|44
|▼ 1
|Vanished again from the team. Is he injured again? It’s very annoying that NTSC refuses to do injury reports. – Buzz
|38
|Harms, JT
|38
|49
|▲ 8
|Splitting games. Won a penalty shootout with Austin, but without making a save. – Dan
|39
|Contreras, Jaidyn
|31
|42
|▲ 2
|1 start, 3 subs, 145 minutes total. Can’t get into Gall’s rotation. – Buzz
|40
|Bulkeley, James
|36
|46
|▼ 1
|Only four minutes this month as Bulkeley has gone from regular starter to unused sub over the summer. – Dan
|41
|Pomykal, Paxton
|16
|47
|▼ 10
|Is it time? It might be time. – Buzz
|42
|Urzua, Alejandro
|33
|46
|▼ 9
|After a run of starts in July, Urzua only played the 90 once with three appearances off the bench in August. – Dan
|43
|Baran, Daniel
|29
|45
|▲ 2
|Only 1 bench in August. Injured or not making the 18? Those two things are very different. – Buzz
|44
|Sangare, Faisu
|36
|49
|▲ 3
|Returned from injury with a 20-minute cameo against St. Louis and a 45-minute start in Austin. – Dan
Notes and Comments
|Rank
|Name
|High
|Low
|+/-
|45
|Sedeh, Sam
|45
|51
|▲ 6
|He finally made a bench! Bummer he didn’t get in. – Buzz
|46
|Molomo, Zach
|36
|48
|▲ 2
|Didn’t make a game day roster in August. – Dan
|47
|Luccin, Marlon
|41
|51
|▲ 2
|3 benches, 0 minutes in August. – Buzz
|48
|Orejarena, Leonardo
|37
|50
|▲ 2
|Didn’t see the field, and didn’t even make the 20-man roster for LAFC2. – Dan
|49
|Scabin, Kaka
|44
|54
|▲ 5
|After missing a year (ACL), he’s finally back in training. – Buzz
|50
|Kaakoush, Isaiah
|34
|50
|▼ 7
|Scored in the shootout in Austin, then tore his ACL in training a few days later. Tough break. – Dan
|51
|Jesus, Geovane
|48
|53
|▲ 1
|On track for a return “sometime” in 2026, can he still play? – Buzz
|52
|Newman, Enzo
|15
|56
|▲ 1
|Another ACL. – Dan
|53
|Endeley, Herbert
|24
|55
|▲ 2
|Ditto. – Buzz
|54
|Cangiano, Gianluca
|37
|57
|▲ 2
|Yet another ACL. – Dan
Notes and Comments
Christian Cappis is the big climber this month, up 12 spots as he went from “new guy” to, perhaps, lock starter.
Michael Collodi is up 8 on the strength of his performances, as are JT Harms and Favour Aroyameh, both of whom are playing more than expected.
Dropped 10 spots in Paxton Pomykal as we get further and further from his last appearance, which came in the Open Cup back in May.
Big fall runner-ups are Ale Urzua, down 9 after being frozen out by Coach Gall; Sebastian Lletget, 8 spots down, who looks like he might not be a 90-minute player anymore; and Isaiah Kaakoush, who is down 7 after tearing his ACL.
Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of September with the next ranking.