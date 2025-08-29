FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – August 2025

The summer window didn’t disappoint – in the number of moves at least – as we saw the departure of Marco Farfan and Lucho Acosta, shortening the combined professional roster to 54 names. And we might see one more departure soon.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.

No wagering, please.

Starting XI

Rank Name High Low +/- Commentary 1 Musa, Petar 1 5 — He’s been on another level since Acosta was benched and sold, standing out as the last DP. 1 goal in 2 starts in August before the hamstring issue. – Buzz 2 Urhoghide, Osaze 1 19 — Returned from injury and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat…Until he woke up with a tight hamstring a week ago. – Dan 3 Farrington, Logan 3 9 ▲ 2 So many roster pieces keep getting hurt, and he just keeps performing. 3 starts, 1 goal in August, but playing at an elite level. – Buzz 4 Ramiro 4 12 ▲ 6 O capitão did well at right wing back against Denis Bouanga. An appearance on the FC Dallas Agenda won over some of his critics. – Dan 5 Julio, Anderson 1 5 ▼ 2 Finally back into the XI, can he hold the spot and regain his MIP form? (Most Impactful Player) – Buzz 6 Delgado, Patrickson 6 21 ▲ 1 Patrickson is putting in some quality games; he just needs to eliminate the one dud in every four. – Dan 7 Moore, Shaq 6 14 ▲ 1 Pretty much ever-present. Had his best defensive game of the year vs LAFC. – Buzz 8 Abubakar, Lalas 8 17 ▲ 5 Grabbed the goal and a specially modified man of the match hat against Portland. So dependable anywhere in the back three. – Dan 9 Paes, Maarten 3 9 ▼ 5 Injury sees him drop down. Has he opened the door to a Collodi challenge? – Buzz 10 Kaick 9 29 ▼ 1 After dropping to the bench in Austin, is Cappis about to regularly take minutes off Kaick. – Dan 11 Cappis, Christian 11 23 ▲ 12 Clear improvement game after game. He might be ahead of Ramiro/Kaick in pecking order already. – Buzz

Logan Farrington charges upfield against LAFC, August 23, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

Rank Name High Low +/- Commentary 12 Collodi, Michael 12 22 ▲ 8 Started the last three games with Paes hurt, and FCD is unbeaten. Made the MLS Team of the Matchday after a game-saving late save against LAFC. – Dan 13 Kamungo, Bernard 11 20 ▲ 5 Settling in at wingback but still needs to improve. What’s the long-term plan? – Buzz 14 Lletget, Sebastian 4 14 ▼ 8 Seba is putting the work in when he’s on the field, but that’s not as the 90-minute regular of a couple of years ago. – Dan 15 Ibeagha, Sebastien 7 15 ▼ 3 Continues to play a lot of minutes with the 3-4-3 formation, would he still be a starter in a back 4? – Buzz 16 Sarver, Samuel 16 31 ▲ 1 Just the 17 minutes against LAFC without much to do as FCD defended a point. First team bench duties are taking Sarver’s NTSC minutes away currently. – Dan 17 Pedrinho 7 24 ▲ 7 Out of the dog house and on the bench. Has he salvaged his spot in Dallas? – Buzz 18 Sainte, Carl 18 25 ▲ 3 A fixture for Phoenix, and another Haiti call-up for World Cup Qualifying. – Dan 19 Alvaro 16 32 ▼ 3 Looking better when at NTSC, will that lead to more minutes at FCD? – Buzz 20 Torquato, Josh 15 32 ▼ 5 Two North Texas games, and an unused sub for all three FC Dallas games. – Dan 21 Norris, Nolan 11 21 ▼ 2 Few MLS minutes since return from injury, but 2 NTSC starts. Now a US U20 recall. – Buzz 22 Deedson 22 25 ▲ 3 Only 21 minutes so far, and not much of a chance to show anything good or bad. Maybe carrying on his good form for Haiti may kickstart something. – Dan

Sam Sarver has his eye on the ball for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

Rank Name High Low +/1 Commentary 23 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki 13 23 ▼ 1 Not in Quill’s rotation. Is a sale to South Africa coming? – Buzz



Note: Tsiki was loaned out while I was putting this together. 24 Garcia, Diego 22 28 ▲ 4 Consistent appearances for the second team, but no MLS benches in a while. Although Diego was the winning coach in August’s media game! Now a U20 call-up. – Dan 25 Scott, Tarik 23 29 ▲ 1 Loan to Monterrey Bay for their final 8 games. 2 NTSC starts in August. – Buzz 26 Jackson, Jacob 26 29 ▲ 3 Jackson is doing the job of the old MLS pool goalkeepers since Antonio Carrera departed. – Dan 27 Essel, Aaron 27 41 — Lock NTSC starter, it seems, sometimes as a 6, sometimes as a CB. – Buzz 28 Ramirez, Anthony 27 30 ▲ 2 My coach from the media game made his return from injury and is increasingly taking a higher role for NTSC. – Dan 29 Swann, Caleb 29 37 ▲ 3 Can’t seem to lock down a spot in the NTSC XI. In and out, but playing well, in our opinion. – Buzz 30 Cisset, Momo 30 49 ▲ 4 Two starts for North Texas in the month, and he was sent off in one. The preseason phenom seems a long way away. – Dan 31 Sali, Enes 26 37 ▲ 4 Back with NTSC since his loan ended, 1 start since return. – Buzz 32 Montoya, Nico 32 44 ▲ 6 Two starts, but the bigger thing for Montoya is an increased role in FC Dallas training as the team needs bodies with Paes injured and Carrera gone. – Dan 33 Pondeca, Tomas 33 39 ▲ 4 Constant sub for New Mexico United, but does not starting in USL-C mean his FCD days may be numbered? – Buzz

Tsiki Ntsabeleng keeps an eye on the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

Rank Name High Low +/- Commentary 34 Pepi, Diego 34 55 ▲ 6 Only a combined 90 minutes across five appearances for Texoma FC this month. Not getting game time while TFC is struggling for goals isn’t encouraging. – Dan 35 Gall, Gavin 35 43 ▲ 7 4 starts, of 90 minutes each, in August. He’s a lock starter even though he should not be. – Buzz 36 Aroyameh, Favour 36 52 ▲ 8 Three starts and a sub appearance, but not setting the world alight. – Dan 37 Molina, Malachi 33 44 ▼ 1 Vanished again from the team. Is he injured again? It’s very annoying that NTSC refuses to do injury reports. – Buzz 38 Harms, JT 38 49 ▲ 8 Splitting games. Won a penalty shootout with Austin, but without making a save. – Dan 39 Contreras, Jaidyn 31 42 ▲ 2 1 start, 3 subs, 145 minutes total. Can’t get into Gall’s rotation. – Buzz 40 Bulkeley, James 36 46 ▼ 1 Only four minutes this month as Bulkeley has gone from regular starter to unused sub over the summer. – Dan 41 Pomykal, Paxton 16 47 ▼ 10 Is it time? It might be time. – Buzz 42 Urzua, Alejandro 33 46 ▼ 9 After a run of starts in July, Urzua only played the 90 once with three appearances off the bench in August. – Dan 43 Baran, Daniel 29 45 ▲ 2 Only 1 bench in August. Injured or not making the 18? Those two things are very different. – Buzz 44 Sangare, Faisu 36 49 ▲ 3 Returned from injury with a 20-minute cameo against St. Louis and a 45-minute start in Austin. – Dan

Diego Pepi (9) collects the ball while Brayan Paddila (35) looks on as Texoma FC takes Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 16, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Notes and Comments

Rank Name High Low +/- 45 Sedeh, Sam 45 51 ▲ 6 He finally made a bench! Bummer he didn’t get in. – Buzz 46 Molomo, Zach 36 48 ▲ 2 Didn’t make a game day roster in August. – Dan 47 Luccin, Marlon 41 51 ▲ 2 3 benches, 0 minutes in August. – Buzz 48 Orejarena, Leonardo 37 50 ▲ 2 Didn’t see the field, and didn’t even make the 20-man roster for LAFC2. – Dan 49 Scabin, Kaka 44 54 ▲ 5 After missing a year (ACL), he’s finally back in training. – Buzz 50 Kaakoush, Isaiah 34 50 ▼ 7 Scored in the shootout in Austin, then tore his ACL in training a few days later. Tough break. – Dan 51 Jesus, Geovane 48 53 ▲ 1 On track for a return “sometime” in 2026, can he still play? – Buzz 52 Newman, Enzo 15 56 ▲ 1 Another ACL. – Dan 53 Endeley, Herbert 24 55 ▲ 2 Ditto. – Buzz 54 Cangiano, Gianluca 37 57 ▲ 2 Yet another ACL. – Dan

Isaiah Kaakoush for North Texas SC, April 23, 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

Christian Cappis is the big climber this month, up 12 spots as he went from “new guy” to, perhaps, lock starter.

Michael Collodi is up 8 on the strength of his performances, as are JT Harms and Favour Aroyameh, both of whom are playing more than expected.

Dropped 10 spots in Paxton Pomykal as we get further and further from his last appearance, which came in the Open Cup back in May.

Big fall runner-ups are Ale Urzua, down 9 after being frozen out by Coach Gall; Sebastian Lletget, 8 spots down, who looks like he might not be a 90-minute player anymore; and Isaiah Kaakoush, who is down 7 after tearing his ACL.

Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of September with the next ranking.