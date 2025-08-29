Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, UPSL, US Open Cup

2026 US Open Qualifying Round draw for DFW teams

US Soccer held the Qualifying Round draw today for the 2026 US Open Cup. Here are the matchups for the DFW-based teams.

September 14th – First Qualifying Round

Denton Diablos (Metroplex Prem. League)  vs. Sporting NTX (UPSL) 
5:15 pm CT | Alliance Park – Field 2; Ft. Worth, Texas

Note: Denton Diablos here is their Estudiantes side, which plays in the MPL. Sporting NTX is from Allen.

FORO SC (UPSL) vs. Dallas Atletico (Metroplex Prem. League) 
7 p.m. CT | Bishop Lynch High School; Dallas, Texas

Note: Dallas Atletico is a local MPL team and is NOT the same as the USL-Championship side Atlético Dallas, beginning play in 2027.

Bye into Second Qualifying Round 

Master Joga (Dallas Soccer Alliance)

StrikerZ DFW Soccer Club (Dallas Soccer Alliance)

