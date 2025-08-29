2026 US Open Qualifying Round draw for DFW teams

US Soccer held the Qualifying Round draw today for the 2026 US Open Cup. Here are the matchups for the DFW-based teams.

September 14th – First Qualifying Round

Denton Diablos (Metroplex Prem. League) vs. Sporting NTX (UPSL)

5:15 pm CT | Alliance Park – Field 2; Ft. Worth, Texas

Note: Denton Diablos here is their Estudiantes side, which plays in the MPL. Sporting NTX is from Allen.

FORO SC (UPSL) vs. Dallas Atletico (Metroplex Prem. League)

7 p.m. CT | Bishop Lynch High School; Dallas, Texas

Note: Dallas Atletico is a local MPL team and is NOT the same as the USL-Championship side Atlético Dallas, beginning play in 2027.

Bye into Second Qualifying Round

Master Joga (Dallas Soccer Alliance)

StrikerZ DFW Soccer Club (Dallas Soccer Alliance)