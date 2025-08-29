2026 US Open Qualifying Round draw for DFW teams

US Soccer held the Qualifying Round draw today for the 2026 US Open Cup. Here are the matchups for the DFW-based teams.
September 14th – First Qualifying Round
Denton Diablos (Metroplex Prem. League) vs. Sporting NTX (UPSL)
5:15 pm CT | Alliance Park – Field 2; Ft. Worth, Texas
Note: Denton Diablos here is their Estudiantes side, which plays in the MPL. Sporting NTX is from Allen.
FORO SC (UPSL) vs. Dallas Atletico (Metroplex Prem. League)
7 p.m. CT | Bishop Lynch High School; Dallas, Texas
Note: Dallas Atletico is a local MPL team and is NOT the same as the USL-Championship side Atlético Dallas, beginning play in 2027.
Bye into Second Qualifying Round
Master Joga (Dallas Soccer Alliance)
StrikerZ DFW Soccer Club (Dallas Soccer Alliance)