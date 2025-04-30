FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April 2025

We’re back once again to be extra judgmental and power rank all 57 contracted professional players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC.
This isn’t the place to worry about post-shot xG and other metrics. This is simply a look at the names getting some attention from the coaches, fans, and our colleagues in the media. So let’s get to it with the obvious new number one!
Starting XI
|Rank
|Player
|Change
|Comments
|1
|Urhoghide, Osaze
|High: 1
|Low: 19
|▲ 6
|FCD’s best player at the minute and one of the best – and most surprising – signings the club has ever made. – Buzz
|2
|Julio, Anderson
|High: 2
|Low: 5
|▲ 1
|Julio missed the first two games of this period to get his green card. A great presence in the team, and grabbed the tying goal at Miami. – Dan
|3
|Acosta, Luciano
|High: 1
|Low: 3
|▼ 1
|Hasn’t gotten on the score sheet since March. The underlying numbers are there, but the frustration and body language are clear. – Buzz
|4
|Musa, Petar
|High: 1
|Low: 4
|▼ 3
|Grabbed another goal and assist since we were last here, but an ankle injury has ruled him out of the last two games. – Dan
|5
|Paes, Maarten
|High: 3
|Low: 5
|▼ 1
|Steady and mostly solid play, but not as lights out as last year. Has improved his cross game by adding punches. – Buzz
|6
|Farrington, Logan
|High: 5
|Low: 7
|▼ 1
|The Big Dawg is losing time where he’s considered the backup 9 over a wing, but with Musa out, he’s getting starts. Also, what an assist on the winner last weekend. – Dan
|7
|Ibeagha, Sebastien
|High: 7
|Low: 11
|▲ 4
|Ibeagha might be playing the best of his time in Dallas. Is it the Oz effect? Has the freedom to be a stay-at-home defender. – Buzz
|8
|Moore, Shaq
|High: 6
|Low: 8
|— 0
|Shaq grabbed his first goal at the weekend. He’s still struggling defensively, but is making that right side his own going forward. – Dan
|9
|Lletget, Sebastian
|High: 4
|Low: 9
|▼ 3
|His injury came at a tough time as it leaves FC Dallas with mostly defensive-minded options in midfield. He doesn’t drop far cause his absence shows his value. – Buzz
|10
|Show
|High: 10
|Low: 20
|▲ 10
|Consecutive starts now, Show is back to health. He appears to be ahead of Patrickson Delgado. – Dan
|11
|Ramiro
|High: 10
|Low: 12
|▲ 1
|He’s a lock starter at this point, holding down the defensive stay-at-home 6 spot. Doing the job but not excelling. – Buzz
In The Mix
|Rank
|Player
|Change
|Comments
|12
|Pedrinho
|High: 9
|Low: 12
|▼ 3
|There is still some figuring out to do on which combinations suit Pedrinho. That said, a goal and an assist off the bench last week is a nice way to finish out this period. – Dan
|13
|Norris, Nolan
|High: 13
|Low: 21
|▲ 6
|Norris is playing well above expectations and has only put a foot wrong a couple of times. Will his passing and build play keep him in the job? – Buzz
|14
|Kaick
|High: 14
|Low: 29
|▲ 7
|Leads the team in xDawg, and is currently on a run of starts. – Dan
|15
|Abubakar, Lalas
|High: 13
|Low: 17
|▲ 2
|Abubaka has a good first half showing when Ibby rested and has some in as a 3rd CB a couple of times now looking servicable. – Buzz
|16
|Delgado, Patrickson
|High: 16
|Low: 20
|— 0
|Four starts since we last ranked, but couldn’t hold on to the starting spot. – Dan
|17
|Collodi, Michael
|High: 14
|Low: 18
|▼ 3
|Solidly #2. MC did a great job filling in for Paes on the call-ups, but Paes is back and will get the games. – Buzz
|18
|Farfan, Marco
|High: 9
|Low: 18
|▼ 8
|Missed a month after his compartment procedure and will be out another month more than likely. – Buzz
|19
|Chu, Leo
|High: 16
|Low: 22
|▲ 3
|Since we last spoke, he returned from injury, started a couple of games, then got injured again. – Dan
|20
|Kamungo, Bernard
|High: 11
|Low: 20
|▼ 5
|With the minutes he’s getting, it’s just not happening. Does he need a loan? – Buzz
|21
|Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
|High: 13
|Low: 21
|▼ 8
|Still plugging away with appearances but not significant minutes, or crucially with much impact. – Dan
|22
|Sarver, Samuel
|High: 22
|Low: 31
|▲ 4
|4 goals and 2 assists for the North Texas SC captain. He’s played in every game, making 7 of 8 starts. Game in and game out, NTSC’s best player. – Buzz
|23
|Scott, Tarik
|High: 23
|Low: 28
|▲ 5
|The starting 9 for NTSC with three goals and an assist. Got his first minutes for the big club since August with Musa and Chu out. – Dan
|24
|Sainte, Carl
|High: 24
|Low:25
|— 0
|While it’s not been flawless at Phoenix Rising, Sainte’s made 4 starts and 1 sub in 7 games. His red card cost him a game. – Buzz
|25
|Carrera, Antonio
|High: 23
|Low: 29
|▲ 4
|Finally getting time on the field with four NTSC starts and an MLS bench when Paes was on international duty. Carrera even got the rare goalkeeper assist. – Dan
|26
|Garcia, Diego
|High: 22
|Low: 26
|▼ 3
|He’s a starter at NTSC and has made 3 straight FCD benches but can’t crack rotation. He does seem a bit disappointed to still be at NTSC. – Buzz
Second Team
|Rank
|Player
|Change
|Comments
|27
|Ramirez, Anthony
|High: 27
|Low: 27
|— 0
|An everyday starter with NTSC, Ramirez made the FCD bench in Minnesota. – Dan
|28
|Endeley, Herbert
|High: 24
|Low: 30
|▲ 2
|On loan to Colorado Switchbacks. 3 starts, 1 sub, 1 goal, 1 assist. Solid but not quite what’s expected. – Buzz
|29
|Pomykal, Paxton
|High: 29
|Low: 47
|▲ 17
|It’s been a slow build, but Pomykal has progressed to full team training with view to playing time in the next couple of months. – Dan
|30
|Torquato, Josh
|High: 30
|Low: 32
|▲ 2
|Torquato is a left back, but he’s claimed the left wing starting spot in the 4-4-2 Gall is playing this April. 1 assist. – Buzz
|31
|Swann, Caleb
|High: 31
|Low: 34
|▲ 3
|Played in all six games since we last did this, with three starts. – Dan
|32
|Alvaro
|High: 25
|Low: 32
|▼ 7
|His two NTSC starts in April looked kinda average. He’s made 2 FCD benches without appearing. – Buzz
|33
|Molina, Malachi
|High: 33
|Low: 36
|▲ 3
|Two goals and an assist in four starts this period – and that’s including missing a game with a knock. – Dan
|34
|Kaakoush, Isaiah
|High: 34
|Low: 44
|▲ 10
|Koush started 4 of 5 games at CB during Momo Cisset’s injury. Subbed in the one game he didn’t start. He’s been mostly good, even though he’s a 6 by nature. – Buzz
|35
|Gall, Gavin
|High: 35
|Low: 43
|▲ 8
|Started the last four games at left back with an impressive goal against The Town. – Dan
|36
|Pondeca, Tomas
|High: 33
|Low: 36
|▼ 3
|A New Mexico United, just 4 games played and only 1 start for 73 total minutes played. – Buzz
|37
|Sali, Enes
|High: 26
|Low: 37
|▼ 2
|Sali hasn’t firmly broken into the matchday roster with Al-Riyadh. Two sub appearances, including some time on the field against CR7. – Dan
In Reserve
|Rank
|Player
|Change
|Comments
|38
|Baran, Daniel
|High: 29
|Low: 39
|▲ 1
|Two Next Pro starts at the end of March, but missed April with an injury. He’s about to return to action. – Buzz
|39
|Contreras, Jaidyn
|High: 31
|Low: 42
|▼ 8
|Featured off the bench in five of the six games in this period. – Dan
|40
|Cisset, Momo
|High: 38
|Low: 49
|▼ 2
|He’s injured and last played April 5th. Lock NTSC LCB starter when healthy. – Buzz
|41
|Essel, Aaron
|High: 41
|Low: 41
|— 0
|Played twice for NTSC on his loan, and called up by Ghana for the U-20 AFCON. – Dan
|42
|Urzua, Alejandro
|High: 33
|Low: 42
|— 0
|Struggling to get back in the NTSC rotation after his preseason injury. Subbed into 3 of 4 April games. – Buzz
|43
|Orejarena, Leonardo
|High: 37
|Low: 43
|▼ 2
|1 sub appearance in April. 14 minutes total this season for NTSC. – Dan
|44
|Montoya, Mico
|High: 44
|Low: 44
|— 0
|His signing was announced at the end of March. He’s been on a lot of benches as the #2. – Buzz
|45
|Molomo, Zach
|High: 36
|Low: 45
|▼ 5
|Started the period away with the US U-17s. Made two North Texas benches and some academy time. – Dan
|46
|Bulkeley, James
|High: 39
|Low: 46
|▼ 1
|Bulk hasn’t played since he was injured 12 minutes into his 1st sub appearance. Expected back soon. – Buzz
|47
|Harms, JT
|High: 47
|Low: 47
|— 0
|Shipped eight goals in the first two games of this period, since then, he’s been behind Carrera. – Dan
|48
|Sedeh, Sam
|High: 48
|Low: 48
|— 0
|The club’s newest hybrid signing and a bright U16 talent, since January, he has mostly played with U18s. – Buzz
|49
|Sangare, Faisu
|High: 49
|Low: 49
|— 0
|Came straight over from some minutes in National League North with Buxton, but is likely playing the visa waiting game. – Dan
|50
|Luccin, Marlon
|High: 41
|Low: 50
|▼ 1
|He’s made just one NTSC bench all year. Mostly he plays with the U18s. Graduates from high school in May. – Buzz
|51
|Darub, Victor
|High: 45
|Low: 51
|— 0
|Sat on the bench three times, but he’s really NTSC’s third-choice keeper. – Dan
|52
|Aroyameh, Favour
|High: 46
|Low: 52
|— 0
|His initial Visa was denied. He doesn’t appear on the North Texas SC website. Was his contract terminated? New visa application? – Buzz
|53
|Jesus, Geovane
|High: 48
|Low: 53
|— 0
|You already know the story. – Dan
|54
|Scabin, Kaka
|High: 44
|Low: 54
|▼ 4
|Scabin tore his ACL last fall, so perhaps a late summer 2025 return is in the cards? – Buzz
|55
|Pepi, Diego
|High: 43
|Low: 55
|▼ 7
|The younger Pepi made two starts with Texoma FC before sustaining a meniscus injury. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound as severe as his brother’s similar injury. – Dan
|56
|Newman, Enzo
|High: 15
|Low: 56
|▼ 38
|Torn ACL in April. Hopefully, he returns full strength next season. – Buzz
|57
|Cangiano, Gianluca
|High: 37
|Low: 57
|▼ 20
|Out with an alleged ACL at the start of this ranking period. – Dan
Notes and Comments
No surprises, Osaze Urhoghide’s excellent start to life in DFW has propelled the center back six spots up to number one.
Injuries really play into the biggest jumps and drops this month. Paxton Pomykal’s return to FC Dallas training moves him up 17 places in the order. We’re all excited to see his return to the field when the time is right.
On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve had one confirmed ACL tear and another likely one as Enzo Newman drops 38 places and Gianluca Cangiano 20 of his own. Five guys out with long-term knee injuries isn’t the most fun part of the order.
Join us again next month. Will Osaze reign supreme at the top, or will Lucho reclaim it with some MLS MVP performances? Will Petar Musa be back, and how far along will Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal be in their recoveries?
Perhaps the biggest question of all, will Favour Aroyameh still be on the list, or will his visa situation force NTSC to move on?