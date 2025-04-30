FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April 2025

We’re back once again to be extra judgmental and power rank all 57 contracted professional players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

This isn’t the place to worry about post-shot xG and other metrics. This is simply a look at the names getting some attention from the coaches, fans, and our colleagues in the media. So let’s get to it with the obvious new number one!

Starting XI

Rank Player Change Comments 1 Urhoghide, Osaze High: 1 Low: 19 ▲ 6 FCD’s best player at the minute and one of the best – and most surprising – signings the club has ever made. – Buzz 2 Julio, Anderson High: 2 Low: 5 ▲ 1 Julio missed the first two games of this period to get his green card. A great presence in the team, and grabbed the tying goal at Miami. – Dan 3 Acosta, Luciano High: 1 Low: 3 ▼ 1 Hasn’t gotten on the score sheet since March. The underlying numbers are there, but the frustration and body language are clear. – Buzz 4 Musa, Petar High: 1 Low: 4 ▼ 3 Grabbed another goal and assist since we were last here, but an ankle injury has ruled him out of the last two games. – Dan 5 Paes, Maarten High: 3 Low: 5 ▼ 1 Steady and mostly solid play, but not as lights out as last year. Has improved his cross game by adding punches. – Buzz 6 Farrington, Logan High: 5 Low: 7 ▼ 1 The Big Dawg is losing time where he’s considered the backup 9 over a wing, but with Musa out, he’s getting starts. Also, what an assist on the winner last weekend. – Dan 7 Ibeagha, Sebastien High: 7 Low: 11 ▲ 4 Ibeagha might be playing the best of his time in Dallas. Is it the Oz effect? Has the freedom to be a stay-at-home defender. – Buzz 8 Moore, Shaq High: 6 Low: 8 — 0 Shaq grabbed his first goal at the weekend. He’s still struggling defensively, but is making that right side his own going forward. – Dan 9 Lletget, Sebastian High: 4 Low: 9 ▼ 3 His injury came at a tough time as it leaves FC Dallas with mostly defensive-minded options in midfield. He doesn’t drop far cause his absence shows his value. – Buzz 10 Show High: 10 Low: 20 ▲ 10 Consecutive starts now, Show is back to health. He appears to be ahead of Patrickson Delgado. – Dan 11 Ramiro High: 10 Low: 12 ▲ 1 He’s a lock starter at this point, holding down the defensive stay-at-home 6 spot. Doing the job but not excelling. – Buzz

Show Cafumana lines up a tackle against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

Rank Player Change Comments 12 Pedrinho High: 9 Low: 12 ▼ 3 There is still some figuring out to do on which combinations suit Pedrinho. That said, a goal and an assist off the bench last week is a nice way to finish out this period. – Dan 13 Norris, Nolan High: 13 Low: 21 ▲ 6 Norris is playing well above expectations and has only put a foot wrong a couple of times. Will his passing and build play keep him in the job? – Buzz 14 Kaick High: 14 Low: 29 ▲ 7 Leads the team in xDawg, and is currently on a run of starts. – Dan 15 Abubakar, Lalas High: 13 Low: 17 ▲ 2 Abubaka has a good first half showing when Ibby rested and has some in as a 3rd CB a couple of times now looking servicable. – Buzz 16 Delgado, Patrickson High: 16 Low: 20 — 0 Four starts since we last ranked, but couldn’t hold on to the starting spot. – Dan 17 Collodi, Michael High: 14 Low: 18 ▼ 3 Solidly #2. MC did a great job filling in for Paes on the call-ups, but Paes is back and will get the games. – Buzz 18 Farfan, Marco High: 9 Low: 18 ▼ 8 Missed a month after his compartment procedure and will be out another month more than likely. – Buzz 19 Chu, Leo High: 16 Low: 22 ▲ 3 Since we last spoke, he returned from injury, started a couple of games, then got injured again. – Dan 20 Kamungo, Bernard High: 11 Low: 20 ▼ 5 With the minutes he’s getting, it’s just not happening. Does he need a loan? – Buzz 21 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki High: 13 Low: 21 ▼ 8 Still plugging away with appearances but not significant minutes, or crucially with much impact. – Dan 22 Sarver, Samuel High: 22 Low: 31 ▲ 4 4 goals and 2 assists for the North Texas SC captain. He’s played in every game, making 7 of 8 starts. Game in and game out, NTSC’s best player. – Buzz 23 Scott, Tarik High: 23 Low: 28 ▲ 5 The starting 9 for NTSC with three goals and an assist. Got his first minutes for the big club since August with Musa and Chu out. – Dan 24 Sainte, Carl High: 24 Low:25 — 0 While it’s not been flawless at Phoenix Rising, Sainte’s made 4 starts and 1 sub in 7 games. His red card cost him a game. – Buzz 25 Carrera, Antonio High: 23 Low: 29 ▲ 4 Finally getting time on the field with four NTSC starts and an MLS bench when Paes was on international duty. Carrera even got the rare goalkeeper assist. – Dan 26 Garcia, Diego High: 22 Low: 26 ▼ 3 He’s a starter at NTSC and has made 3 straight FCD benches but can’t crack rotation. He does seem a bit disappointed to still be at NTSC. – Buzz

Kaick makes his MLS and FC Dallas debut against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

Rank Player Change Comments 27 Ramirez, Anthony High: 27 Low: 27 — 0 An everyday starter with NTSC, Ramirez made the FCD bench in Minnesota. – Dan 28 Endeley, Herbert High: 24 Low: 30 ▲ 2 On loan to Colorado Switchbacks. 3 starts, 1 sub, 1 goal, 1 assist. Solid but not quite what’s expected. – Buzz 29 Pomykal, Paxton High: 29 Low: 47 ▲ 17 It’s been a slow build, but Pomykal has progressed to full team training with view to playing time in the next couple of months. – Dan 30 Torquato, Josh High: 30 Low: 32 ▲ 2 Torquato is a left back, but he’s claimed the left wing starting spot in the 4-4-2 Gall is playing this April. 1 assist. – Buzz 31 Swann, Caleb High: 31 Low: 34 ▲ 3 Played in all six games since we last did this, with three starts. – Dan 32 Alvaro High: 25 Low: 32 ▼ 7 His two NTSC starts in April looked kinda average. He’s made 2 FCD benches without appearing. – Buzz 33 Molina, Malachi High: 33 Low: 36 ▲ 3 Two goals and an assist in four starts this period – and that’s including missing a game with a knock. – Dan 34 Kaakoush, Isaiah High: 34 Low: 44 ▲ 10 Koush started 4 of 5 games at CB during Momo Cisset’s injury. Subbed in the one game he didn’t start. He’s been mostly good, even though he’s a 6 by nature. – Buzz 35 Gall, Gavin High: 35 Low: 43 ▲ 8 Started the last four games at left back with an impressive goal against The Town. – Dan 36 Pondeca, Tomas High: 33 Low: 36 ▼ 3 A New Mexico United, just 4 games played and only 1 start for 73 total minutes played. – Buzz 37 Sali, Enes High: 26 Low: 37 ▼ 2 Sali hasn’t firmly broken into the matchday roster with Al-Riyadh. Two sub appearances, including some time on the field against CR7. – Dan

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Paxton Pomykal in a True Brvnd hat. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In Reserve

Rank Player Change Comments 38 Baran, Daniel High: 29 Low: 39 ▲ 1 Two Next Pro starts at the end of March, but missed April with an injury. He’s about to return to action. – Buzz 39 Contreras, Jaidyn High: 31 Low: 42 ▼ 8 Featured off the bench in five of the six games in this period. – Dan 40 Cisset, Momo High: 38 Low: 49 ▼ 2 He’s injured and last played April 5th. Lock NTSC LCB starter when healthy. – Buzz 41 Essel, Aaron High: 41 Low: 41 — 0 Played twice for NTSC on his loan, and called up by Ghana for the U-20 AFCON. – Dan 42 Urzua, Alejandro High: 33 Low: 42 — 0 Struggling to get back in the NTSC rotation after his preseason injury. Subbed into 3 of 4 April games. – Buzz 43 Orejarena, Leonardo High: 37 Low: 43 ▼ 2 1 sub appearance in April. 14 minutes total this season for NTSC. – Dan 44 Montoya, Mico High: 44 Low: 44 — 0 His signing was announced at the end of March. He’s been on a lot of benches as the #2. – Buzz 45 Molomo, Zach High: 36 Low: 45 ▼ 5 Started the period away with the US U-17s. Made two North Texas benches and some academy time. – Dan 46 Bulkeley, James High: 39 Low: 46 ▼ 1 Bulk hasn’t played since he was injured 12 minutes into his 1st sub appearance. Expected back soon. – Buzz 47 Harms, JT High: 47 Low: 47 — 0 Shipped eight goals in the first two games of this period, since then, he’s been behind Carrera. – Dan 48 Sedeh, Sam High: 48 Low: 48 — 0 The club’s newest hybrid signing and a bright U16 talent, since January, he has mostly played with U18s. – Buzz 49 Sangare, Faisu High: 49 Low: 49 — 0 Came straight over from some minutes in National League North with Buxton, but is likely playing the visa waiting game. – Dan 50 Luccin, Marlon High: 41 Low: 50 ▼ 1 He’s made just one NTSC bench all year. Mostly he plays with the U18s. Graduates from high school in May. – Buzz 51 Darub, Victor High: 45 Low: 51 — 0 Sat on the bench three times, but he’s really NTSC’s third-choice keeper. – Dan 52 Aroyameh, Favour High: 46 Low: 52 — 0 His initial Visa was denied. He doesn’t appear on the North Texas SC website. Was his contract terminated? New visa application? – Buzz 53 Jesus, Geovane High: 48 Low: 53 — 0 You already know the story. – Dan 54 Scabin, Kaka High: 44 Low: 54 ▼ 4 Scabin tore his ACL last fall, so perhaps a late summer 2025 return is in the cards? – Buzz 55 Pepi, Diego High: 43 Low: 55 ▼ 7 The younger Pepi made two starts with Texoma FC before sustaining a meniscus injury. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound as severe as his brother’s similar injury. – Dan 56 Newman, Enzo High: 15 Low: 56 ▼ 38 Torn ACL in April. Hopefully, he returns full strength next season. – Buzz 57 Cangiano, Gianluca High: 37 Low: 57 ▼ 20 Out with an alleged ACL at the start of this ranking period. – Dan

Daniel Baran holds up a jersey after signing with North Texas SC. Also pictured, FC Dallas TD Andre Zanotta (left) and North Texas SC GM Mat Denny. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

No surprises, Osaze Urhoghide’s excellent start to life in DFW has propelled the center back six spots up to number one.

Injuries really play into the biggest jumps and drops this month. Paxton Pomykal’s return to FC Dallas training moves him up 17 places in the order. We’re all excited to see his return to the field when the time is right.

On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve had one confirmed ACL tear and another likely one as Enzo Newman drops 38 places and Gianluca Cangiano 20 of his own. Five guys out with long-term knee injuries isn’t the most fun part of the order.

Join us again next month. Will Osaze reign supreme at the top, or will Lucho reclaim it with some MLS MVP performances? Will Petar Musa be back, and how far along will Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal be in their recoveries?

Perhaps the biggest question of all, will Favour Aroyameh still be on the list, or will his visa situation force NTSC to move on?