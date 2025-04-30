Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April 2025

by Dan CrookeLeave a Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April 2025

We’re back once again to be extra judgmental and power rank all 57 contracted professional players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

This isn’t the place to worry about post-shot xG and other metrics. This is simply a look at the names getting some attention from the coaches, fans, and our colleagues in the media. So let’s get to it with the obvious new number one!

Starting XI

RankPlayerChangeComments
1Urhoghide, OsazeHigh: 1Low: 19▲ 6FCD’s best player at the minute and one of the best – and most surprising – signings the club has ever made. – Buzz
2Julio, AndersonHigh: 2Low: 5▲ 1Julio missed the first two games of this period to get his green card. A great presence in the team, and grabbed the tying goal at Miami. – Dan
3Acosta, LucianoHigh: 1Low: 3▼ 1Hasn’t gotten on the score sheet since March. The underlying numbers are there, but the frustration and body language are clear. – Buzz
4Musa, PetarHigh: 1Low: 4▼ 3Grabbed another goal and assist since we were last here, but an ankle injury has ruled him out of the last two games. – Dan
5Paes, MaartenHigh: 3Low: 5▼ 1Steady and mostly solid play, but not as lights out as last year. Has improved his cross game by adding punches. – Buzz
6Farrington, LoganHigh: 5Low: 7▼ 1The Big Dawg is losing time where he’s considered the backup 9 over a wing, but with Musa out, he’s getting starts. Also, what an assist on the winner last weekend. – Dan
7Ibeagha, SebastienHigh: 7Low: 11▲ 4Ibeagha might be playing the best of his time in Dallas. Is it the Oz effect? Has the freedom to be a stay-at-home defender. – Buzz
8Moore, ShaqHigh: 6Low: 8— 0Shaq grabbed his first goal at the weekend. He’s still struggling defensively, but is making that right side his own going forward. – Dan
9Lletget, SebastianHigh: 4Low: 9▼ 3His injury came at a tough time as it leaves FC Dallas with mostly defensive-minded options in midfield. He doesn’t drop far cause his absence shows his value. – Buzz
10ShowHigh: 10Low: 20▲ 10Consecutive starts now, Show is back to health. He appears to be ahead of Patrickson Delgado. – Dan
11RamiroHigh: 10Low: 12▲ 1He’s a lock starter at this point, holding down the defensive stay-at-home 6 spot. Doing the job but not excelling. – Buzz
Show Cafumana lines up a tackle against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Show Cafumana lines up a tackle against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

RankPlayerChangeComments
12PedrinhoHigh: 9Low: 12▼ 3There is still some figuring out to do on which combinations suit Pedrinho. That said, a goal and an assist off the bench last week is a nice way to finish out this period. – Dan
13Norris, NolanHigh: 13Low: 21▲ 6Norris is playing well above expectations and has only put a foot wrong a couple of times. Will his passing and build play keep him in the job? – Buzz
14KaickHigh: 14Low: 29▲ 7Leads the team in xDawg, and is currently on a run of starts. – Dan
15Abubakar, LalasHigh: 13Low: 17▲ 2Abubaka has a good first half showing when Ibby rested and has some in as a 3rd CB a couple of times now looking servicable. – Buzz
16Delgado, PatricksonHigh: 16Low: 20— 0Four starts since we last ranked, but couldn’t hold on to the starting spot. – Dan
17Collodi, MichaelHigh: 14Low: 18▼ 3Solidly #2. MC did a great job filling in for Paes on the call-ups, but Paes is back and will get the games. – Buzz
18Farfan, MarcoHigh: 9Low: 18▼ 8Missed a month after his compartment procedure and will be out another month more than likely. – Buzz
19Chu, LeoHigh: 16Low: 22▲ 3Since we last spoke, he returned from injury, started a couple of games, then got injured again. – Dan
20Kamungo, BernardHigh: 11Low: 20▼ 5With the minutes he’s getting, it’s just not happening. Does he need a loan? – Buzz
21Ntsabeleng, TsikiHigh: 13Low: 21▼ 8Still plugging away with appearances but not significant minutes, or crucially with much impact. – Dan
22Sarver, SamuelHigh: 22Low: 31▲ 44 goals and 2 assists for the North Texas SC captain. He’s played in every game, making 7 of 8 starts. Game in and game out, NTSC’s best player. – Buzz
23Scott, TarikHigh: 23Low: 28▲ 5The starting 9 for NTSC with three goals and an assist. Got his first minutes for the big club since August with Musa and Chu out. – Dan
24Sainte, CarlHigh: 24Low:25— 0While it’s not been flawless at Phoenix Rising, Sainte’s made 4 starts and 1 sub in 7 games. His red card cost him a game. – Buzz
25Carrera, AntonioHigh: 23Low: 29▲ 4Finally getting time on the field with four NTSC starts and an MLS bench when Paes was on international duty. Carrera even got the rare goalkeeper assist. – Dan
26Garcia, DiegoHigh: 22Low: 26▼ 3He’s a starter at NTSC and has made 3 straight FCD benches but can’t crack rotation. He does seem a bit disappointed to still be at NTSC. – Buzz
Kaick makes his MLS and FC Dallas debut against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Kaick makes his MLS and FC Dallas debut against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

RankPlayerChangeComments
27Ramirez, AnthonyHigh: 27Low: 27— 0An everyday starter with NTSC, Ramirez made the FCD bench in Minnesota. – Dan
28Endeley, HerbertHigh: 24Low: 30▲ 2On loan to Colorado Switchbacks. 3 starts, 1 sub, 1 goal, 1 assist. Solid but not quite what’s expected. – Buzz
29Pomykal, PaxtonHigh: 29Low: 47▲ 17It’s been a slow build, but Pomykal has progressed to full team training with view to playing time in the next couple of months. – Dan
30Torquato, JoshHigh: 30Low: 32▲ 2Torquato is a left back, but he’s claimed the left wing starting spot in the 4-4-2 Gall is playing this April. 1 assist. – Buzz
31Swann, CalebHigh: 31Low: 34▲ 3Played in all six games since we last did this, with three starts. – Dan
32AlvaroHigh: 25Low: 32▼ 7His two NTSC starts in April looked kinda average. He’s made 2 FCD benches without appearing. – Buzz
33Molina, MalachiHigh: 33Low: 36▲ 3Two goals and an assist in four starts this period – and that’s including missing a game with a knock. – Dan
34Kaakoush, IsaiahHigh: 34Low: 44▲ 10Koush started 4 of 5 games at CB during Momo Cisset’s injury. Subbed in the one game he didn’t start. He’s been mostly good, even though he’s a 6 by nature. – Buzz
35Gall, GavinHigh: 35Low: 43▲ 8Started the last four games at left back with an impressive goal against The Town. – Dan
36Pondeca, TomasHigh: 33Low: 36▼ 3A New Mexico United, just 4 games played and only 1 start for 73 total minutes played. – Buzz
37Sali, EnesHigh: 26Low: 37▼ 2Sali hasn’t firmly broken into the matchday roster with Al-Riyadh. Two sub appearances, including some time on the field against CR7. – Dan
FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Paxton Pomykal in a True Brvnd hat. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Paxton Pomykal in a True Brvnd hat. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In Reserve

RankPlayerChangeComments
38Baran, DanielHigh: 29Low: 39▲ 1Two Next Pro starts at the end of March, but missed April with an injury. He’s about to return to action. – Buzz
39Contreras, JaidynHigh: 31Low: 42▼ 8Featured off the bench in five of the six games in this period. – Dan
40Cisset, MomoHigh: 38Low: 49▼ 2He’s injured and last played April 5th. Lock NTSC LCB starter when healthy. – Buzz
41Essel, AaronHigh: 41Low: 41— 0Played twice for NTSC on his loan, and called up by Ghana for the U-20 AFCON. – Dan
42Urzua, AlejandroHigh: 33Low: 42— 0Struggling to get back in the NTSC rotation after his preseason injury. Subbed into 3 of 4 April games. – Buzz
43Orejarena, LeonardoHigh: 37Low: 43▼ 21 sub appearance in April. 14 minutes total this season for NTSC. – Dan
44Montoya, MicoHigh: 44Low: 44— 0His signing was announced at the end of March. He’s been on a lot of benches as the #2. – Buzz
45Molomo, ZachHigh: 36Low: 45▼ 5Started the period away with the US U-17s. Made two North Texas benches and some academy time. – Dan
46Bulkeley, JamesHigh: 39Low: 46▼ 1Bulk hasn’t played since he was injured 12 minutes into his 1st sub appearance. Expected back soon. – Buzz
47Harms, JTHigh: 47Low: 47— 0Shipped eight goals in the first two games of this period, since then, he’s been behind Carrera. – Dan
48Sedeh, SamHigh: 48Low: 48— 0The club’s newest hybrid signing and a bright U16 talent, since January, he has mostly played with U18s. – Buzz
49Sangare, FaisuHigh: 49Low: 49— 0Came straight over from some minutes in National League North with Buxton, but is likely playing the visa waiting game. – Dan
50Luccin, MarlonHigh: 41Low: 50▼ 1He’s made just one NTSC bench all year. Mostly he plays with the U18s. Graduates from high school in May. – Buzz
51Darub, VictorHigh: 45Low: 51— 0Sat on the bench three times, but he’s really NTSC’s third-choice keeper. – Dan
52Aroyameh, FavourHigh: 46Low: 52— 0His initial Visa was denied. He doesn’t appear on the North Texas SC website. Was his contract terminated? New visa application? – Buzz
53Jesus, GeovaneHigh: 48Low: 53— 0You already know the story. – Dan
54Scabin, KakaHigh: 44Low: 54▼ 4Scabin tore his ACL last fall, so perhaps a late summer 2025 return is in the cards? – Buzz
55Pepi, DiegoHigh: 43Low: 55▼ 7The younger Pepi made two starts with Texoma FC before sustaining a meniscus injury. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound as severe as his brother’s similar injury. – Dan
56Newman, EnzoHigh: 15Low: 56▼ 38Torn ACL in April. Hopefully, he returns full strength next season. – Buzz
57Cangiano, GianlucaHigh: 37Low: 57▼ 20Out with an alleged ACL at the start of this ranking period. – Dan
Daniel Baran holds up a jersey after signing with North Texas SC. Also pictured, FC Dallas TD Andre Zanotta (left) and North Texas SC GM Mat Denny. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
Daniel Baran holds up a jersey after signing with North Texas SC. Also pictured, FC Dallas TD Andre Zanotta (left) and North Texas SC GM Mat Denny. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

No surprises, Osaze Urhoghide’s excellent start to life in DFW has propelled the center back six spots up to number one.

Injuries really play into the biggest jumps and drops this month. Paxton Pomykal’s return to FC Dallas training moves him up 17 places in the order. We’re all excited to see his return to the field when the time is right.

On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve had one confirmed ACL tear and another likely one as Enzo Newman drops 38 places and Gianluca Cangiano 20 of his own. Five guys out with long-term knee injuries isn’t the most fun part of the order.

Join us again next month. Will Osaze reign supreme at the top, or will Lucho reclaim it with some MLS MVP performances? Will Petar Musa be back, and how far along will Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal be in their recoveries?

Perhaps the biggest question of all, will Favour Aroyameh still be on the list, or will his visa situation force NTSC to move on?

